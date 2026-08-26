Shoaib Akhtar Claims He Was Approached For Emraan Hashmi's <i>Gangster</i>, Salman Khan Film

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he once came close to making a move from the cricket field to Bollywood. He recalled being approached for a role in Gangster and also spoke about a film offer from Salman Khan.

Shoaib shared these details during an appearance on Tabish Hashmi's show. Looking back at the time when India-Pakistan ties were comparatively cordial, he said acting was something he had considered. However, he soon realised that managing cricket alongside a film career would not be easy.

Shoaib Akhtar clarified that his Gangster offer was not for the role played by Emraan Hashmi. He had been approached for another character in the film. He also said that several filmmakers believed he could easily take on a villain's role.

“People would always tag me with women there… So, although I had considered it, three or four directors told me, ‘You don't have to do much to play the villain'," he said.

The former cricketer eventually decided that he could not give both careers the time they needed. Cricket already required months of training, fitness work and matches. A film career, meanwhile, would mean spending several more months on shoots.

“I couldn't survive in two parallel worlds. I would play cricket for six or seven months and then spend six or seven months shooting,” he said.

Why Shoaib Akhtar Did Not Enter Bollywood

For Shoaib Akhtar, the decision was not about turning down fame. He felt the pressure of making a film successful would be very different from what he was used to in cricket.

“But the major thing I felt was, ‘Man, I won't be able to survive in two industries.' In one, there's the issue of fitness, and in the other, there's so much pressure to make a film a hit. I couldn't do it for the lights and camera,” he said.

Shoaib Akhtar also spoke about how Salman Khan had personally offered him a film. The cricketer also said that he is impressed by the actor's personality and charity work. “I look a little like Salman, physique-wise. But Salman is a far better human being than I am. I am nothing compared to him. He is a very kind-hearted person. He does a lot of charity and helps people a great deal,” Shoaib said.