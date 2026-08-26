Video: Aruna Irani Leaves Husband Kuku Kohli's Funeral With Teary Eyes And Folded Hands

Actor Aruna Irani was seen getting emotional as she left the Oshiwara Hindu Crematorium after the funeral of her late husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli.

Aruna was seen getting into a car after the last rites. With folded hands and teary eyes, she bid goodbye to those present at the crematorium. She looked visibly devastated as she left the premises.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sharvari attended Kuku Kohli's funeral today.

Ajay Devgn, who made his debut with Kuku Kohli's Phool Aur Kaante, paid a heartfelt tribute to the film veteran in an X post.

He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

Kuku Kohli died on Tuesday (August 25) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after suffering a heart attack.

Kuku Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film starred Ajay Devgn in his first leading role and also featured Aruna Irani.

He directed Kohraam later that year. He then worked with Ajay Devgn again in Suhaag in 1994. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

Over the years, Kohli directed films including Haqeeqat (1995), Anari No. 1, Zulmi and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which released in 2004.

Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.