Karisma Kapoor Knew Kareena Would Be A 'Superstar' After Her First Close-Up

Kareena Kapoor has mesmerised audiences time and again with her acting skills in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, 3 Idiots, Jab We Met, Jaane Jaan, and Crew, among others. Her proud sister, Karisma Kapoor, who is one of the judges on the fifth season of India's Best Dancer, said on the show, "It was always clear that she would become an actress and a big star. She had been dancing since childhood. I used to learn dance as well; she would come, sit and watch me. So, that passion was always there."

Kareena made her debut in J.P. Dutta's Refugee. Karisma revealed that she had visited the set to watch her sister's first close-up shot.

"We went there while the shoot was underway. Kareena's first close-up was when she lifted her burqa, and you could just tell that she was going to be a superstar. The way her eyes express emotions is unmatched," said Karisma.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Karisma spoke about how they had always wanted to join the film industry. Recalling their childhood dream of carrying forward their family's legacy in Indian cinema, Karisma said, "Every weekend, when we used to go to Chembur to meet our grandparents, passing R.K. Studio, we would be fascinated by the many talented people in our family who were involved in making some of the finest films. We always wanted to be a part of this journey and contribute to cinema."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again.



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