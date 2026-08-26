<i>The Revolutionaries</i> Trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf's Fight For Freedom Comes At A Price

The story of India's freedom struggle has often been told through its biggest names, but Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries turns the spotlight on a group of young people who chose a more dangerous path to challenge British rule.

The trailer of the period drama series was unveiled on August 26.

Starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta, the series brings to life the stories of Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The trailer opens the door to a world where rebellion comes with a heavy price. The four young revolutionaries come together with a common goal - to free India from British rule.

Their journey takes them through secret plans, confrontations, and moments where the line between courage and sacrifice becomes increasingly thin.

There is plenty of action in the trailer, with gunfights, chases and tense encounters adding to the scale of the series. At the same time, the story does not lose sight of the people behind the revolution.

Jason Shah plays General Dyer, who is seen pursuing the revolutionaries as their activities begin to pose a threat to the British Empire.

Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

The series has been written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta.

Apart from the lead cast, the series features Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in important roles. It will be available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

The Revolutionaries will begin streaming on Prime Video from September 11, 2026.