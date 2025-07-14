<i>The Revolutionaries</i>: First Look Of Bhuvan Bam And Rohit Saraf's Web Series Out Now

The first look of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming web series The Revolutionaries is out now. The show features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah in key roles.

On Monday, Nikkhil shared the 56-second promo of The Revolutionaries on Instagram. It gave a glimpse of the time period when India was governed by Britishers. The video introduced the cast as freedom fighters, disguised in different getups, as they take arms against their colonial oppressors.

The side note read, "“Give me a hundred youth — fiery, fearless, and pure — and I shall shake the world.” - Vivekananda (1902) Make way for the REVOLUTIONARIES. Coming in 2026." Take a look:

In a statement, Nikkhil Advani shared his thoughts on his new show The Revolutionaries. The director said, "For me, The Revolutionaries is a deeply enriching and enlightening experience. Sanjeev Sanyal's powerful book has given us a compelling foundation to tell the untold stories of these extraordinary young patriots. We're thrilled to work once again with our long-standing collaborators at Prime Video, who are wholly supportive and encouraging of our vision."

He added, "We have brought together an exceptional crew and cast, led by Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha (Ranta) and Gurfateh, who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of this story and breathe life into these iconic characters. We are committed to crafting a narrative that is both authentic and impactful for audiences across the globe."

The Revolutionaries is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The series is currently being filmed across several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi and Dehradun.

The show is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of EmmayEntertainment. It is set to release in 2026 exclusively on Prime Video.