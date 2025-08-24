Gavin Casalegno On Being Trolled Over His Character Jeremiah In <i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i>: "I Don't Check Instagram Anymore"

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Gavin Casalegno is aware that the internet masses do not love his character Jeremiah due to the plot of the series.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor reflected on the particular ire his Fisher brother (character in the series) draws from both viewers and even social media accounts of certain brands that proclaim themselves 'Team Conrad.'

"They tend to dislike him, yes. I don't check Instagram anymore, so I really haven't seen that much hate," Casalegno said.

"The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it's important to also understand and realise that this is a fictional story -- and it's also not me," added Casalegno.

The actor further praised Amazon for intervening to reduce the hate for his character, but that's "not really going so well", he added.

"I don't think there's a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens. And I think that's why Amazon did a good job of stepping in and being like, 'Hey, no bullying.' Though not really going so well."

Casalegno is referring to a PSA posted by the show's official social media account ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which advocated for keeping conversation around the show "kind" and reaffirmed a "ZERO tolerance policy" on hate speech, bullying and targeting of cast, reported Deadline.

Adapted from Jenny Han's best-selling trilogy, the dramedy stars Lola Tung as Belly, caught between childhood love Conrad (Christopher Briney) and his brother Jeremiah.

Season 3 centres around the upcoming nuptials between the now collegiate Belly and Jeremiah.