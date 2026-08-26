Prabhas's <i>Spirit</i> To Get An A Certificate, Confirms Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made it clear that Spirit is not being made with a family audience in mind. The Prabhas-starrer will get an A certificate, with the filmmaker saying the film's violent and intense content makes an adult rating expected.

Sandeep spoke about the film at the trailer launch of Romanchakam, which he is presenting under Bhadrakali Pictures. The banner is run by Sandeep and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga. Spirit stars Prabhas as a police officer and is currently lined up for a March 2027 release.

The director also addressed one of the biggest talking points around the film – its release date clash with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The two big-ticket films are expected to arrive around a month apart, with Spirit scheduled for March 5, 2027 and Varanasi hitting theatres on April 7, 2027.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says 37-Day Gap Is Enough

With both films expected to draw huge crowds, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked if the gap between their releases would be enough. He did not seem too concerned about the two films coming close to each other.

“It will be sufficient. There is around a 37-day gap. Also, that film (Varanasi) is bigger than Spirit," the director said.

The filmmaker was also asked about the clash again during the interaction. This time, he joked that the reporter perhaps wanted Spirit to move out of Varanasi's way. His response left people at the event amused.

More About Spirit

Spirit brings Sandeep Reddy Vanga back to T-Series after their successful collaboration on Animal in 2023. The filmmaker has written and directed the upcoming action drama. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

The project has also been in the news over its casting. Earlier reports claimed that Deepika Padukone had left the film following differences over work-hour demands. Triptii Dimri, who had worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal, was later reported to have joined the cast.