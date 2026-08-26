Director Reveals Akshay Kumar Shot With Amitabh Bachchan Hours Before Marrying Twinkle Khanna

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who has worked on several films with Akshay Kumar, recently recalled a funny anecdote from the actor's wedding to Twinkle Khanna. The Bollywood couple also happen to be celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

Suneel Darshan remembered how Akshay Kumar was busy filming Ek Rishta: The Bond of Love, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee Gulzar, on the very day of his wedding. The shoot wrapped up at 7:30 PM.

During an interaction with Minutes of Masala, Suneel Darshan said, "He borrowed his makeup artist's bike, put his helmet on, and nobody could recognise him. He quickly reached home."

Furthermore, Suneel Darshan recalled how Akshay Kumar only told him about his wedding while shooting for Ek Rishta: The Bond of Love, and then extended an invite.

Suneel Darshan added, "It was just me and a few others. It was a private affair and they didn't want to publicise it."

Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar had collaborated on films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Talaash: The Hunt Begins..., Andaaz. The director-producer stopped talking to his frequent collaborator almost for two decades.

About Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna

Akshay and Twinkle were reportedly introduced to each other at a common friend's party. Later, during the shooting of their film, International Khiladi, the two fell for one another.

After being in a relationship for some time, Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

The couple is now parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

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