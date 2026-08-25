'A Married Man Should Be Responsible': Director On Why Akshay Kumar And Priyanka Chopra Didn't Work In <i>Barsaat</i>

Priyanka Chopra made her debut with Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in Andaaz, which was produced by Suneel Darshan. He recently opened up about how he had another film planned with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, with the other female lead being Bipasha Basu - it was Barsaat. However, that couldn't work out as making Priyanka and Akshay work together again would have led to "family repercussions."

Suneel Darshan, in a chat with the YouTube channel Minutes of Masala, spoke about how a song from Barsaat was already shot with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. But when they returned after a few months, Akshay Kumar had requested to postpone the film.

Suneel Darshan said, "By the time we had to resume the shoot, we found that there were some problems that were being blown up and we realised that both Akshay and Priyanka couldn't do the film together."

He continued, "If they were to work together now, it could have led to repercussions within his family. I feel that when you are a professional, then there is a responsibility. You can't be irresponsible. But what could we do about it?"

"I felt that a married man should be more responsible. Priyanka wasn't married. So I thought that if I had to make a choice, Priyanka should remain in the film," added Suneel Darshan.

Suneel Darshan's Earlier Remark On Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra Affair

This is not the first time Suneel Darshan has spoken about the high-profile rumoured affair.

In another interview with Vickey Lalwani, he said, "It's not about him not wanting to work with Priyanka Chopra. Circumstances had reached a point... The public, the media did mention a relationship, which the wife got to know of. But suddenly, after making me wait for 18 months, to say that I can't be a part of the film, I was shocked... He did want to compensate by saying he'd do the next film with me, but I just thought it was unbelievable, coming from Akshay."

Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar had collaborated on films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Talaash: The Hunt Begins..., Andaaz. The director-producer stopped talking to his frequent collaborator almost for two decades.

On the other hand, Akshay and Priyanka worked in films like Andaaz, Aitraaz, and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

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