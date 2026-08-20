'My <i>Dadi</i> Put Ghee On Her Face': Karisma Kapoor Shares Grandmother's Beauty Secret

Karisma Kapoor is a stunner. From setting beauty standards and flaunting flawless skin to launching new make-up trends, she has done it all. However, in a recent interview with a media outlet, she spoke about how she inherited her beauty ideals from her grandmothers, whom she considered her beauty icons.

Speaking to The Times of India, she said, "I saw both my grandmothers, dadi and nani, while growing up, and for me, that was the beauty standard because they both had beautiful skin. They never did much. They believed in the old nuskhas."

Sharing a beauty tip she picked up from her dadi, the Raja Hindustani actor said, "My dadi would eat ghee and put ghee on her face, and would always wear a bright lip colour. I think that came to me through her."

Talking about her nani's sense of style, she said, "Even my grandmother, the way she used to dress, was lovely. She would wear beautiful chiffon saris, just a pearl, and a light-coloured lipstick."

"They were both very different but very simple. So I think I grew up with that aesthetic," said Karisma.

She also took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the make-up and styling in films such as Anari, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai and Biwi No. 1. Laughing, she admitted, "I don't watch my films, firstly," and added, "But I think at that time there was a certain template. Be it technology, lighting, set design, clothes, films or scripts, similarly, make-up and beauty also needed a shift."

"Though I love the 90s trends, there was a lot of bronzer and brown lipstick, like I'm wearing now. So I think I'm re-embracing that again now, which I really love, the brown hues," said the actress.



Also Read: Microblading To PRP: Rubina Dilaik Denies Plastic Surgery Rumours, Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She Has Tried