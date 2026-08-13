Karisma Kapoor Gives The Sari-Gown Trend A Glamorous Twist In Ridhi Mehra Creation

Karisma Kapoor has a distinct sense of style. Whether she is dressed in classic Indian wear or a more modern silhouette, the actress knows how to keep her looks elegant without making them feel overdone.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel recently shared a set of images on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at Karisma's latest fashion outing. The actress was dressed in a rich crimson creation by Ridhi Mehra. From the sculpted outfit to the flowing drape and layered jewellery, every detail worked together to create a polished fashion moment.

The outfit itself was a modern take on Indian draping. It combined the shape of a fitted gown with the fluid feel of a sari. The bodice sat close to the body and gave the outfit a clean, structured shape. The neckline was designed with an asymmetric drape that crossed the chest and wrapped around the shoulder. One shoulder was left bare for that edgy feel.

The most striking part was the long fabric panel that fell from the shoulder. It flowed down the side and extended dramatically behind her. In one of the pictures, Karisma was seen holding the fabric out, allowing it to spread across the frame.

The outfit featured a long, fluid skirt with soft pleats. The fabric fell all the way to the floor. A delicate embellished detail ran along the waistline.

Karisma complemented the outfit with stunning jewellery pieces. Her earrings were from Mohar, while her rings came from H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery and Neha Roongta Fine Jewellery. She also wore layered bracelets and bangles from Neha Roongta Fine Jewellery, Milo Jewels India, Mohar and H. Ajoomal Fine Jewellery. The mix of silver-toned pieces and colourful stone details added texture to the all-red look.

For her beauty look, Karisma Kapoor kept things soft and polished. Her hair, styled by Radhika Patel, was worn long, straight and centre-parted. The sleek finish kept the attention on the neckline and drape. Makeup artist Divya Shetty went with defined eyes, softly shaped brows, fresh-looking skin and a muted pink lip.

With this look, Karisma Kapoor once again shows how a statement silhouette can be styled with restraint. The rich crimson colour, sculpted fit, flowing drape and carefully layered jewellery come together to make this one of her most fashion-focused recent looks.

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