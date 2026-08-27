Rubina Dilaik Reveals What Happened Behind The Scenes With Asim Riaz On <i>Battleground</i>

Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz made headlines last year after their heated clash on MX Player's reality show Battleground. Rubina has now spoken about her experience on her recent podcast, the4POV, with Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. She made serious claims about Asim's behaviour towards the people working behind the scenes.

The actress said she felt uncomfortable watching the way Asim spoke to the show's creative team and crew. According to Rubina, he often spoke to them without respect.

Rubina said that for her, the makers, crew and production team are an important part of any project. She believes actors should respect the people working with them instead of insulting them.

Rubina Dilaik said, “Because of him, the show gets TRP. Because of him, Bigg Boss worked. Because of him, Khatron Ke Khiladi got so much hype. Because of him, Battleground became popular. I was like, ‘Because of you?' He literally insults the same people who give him work.”

“He used to speak to the creative team so disrespectfully and I genuinely felt very bad about it. If I am working on a show, the makers, unit and crew are all part of my project. So, going there, pointing fingers at them and repeatedly abusing them is not right. The way he treated people was really disrespectful,” she added.

Rubina Dilaik's allegations about Asim Riaz come at a time when the actor is already involved in a separate controversy with his former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra, Himanshi spoke about their breakup and said that differences over religion were one of the reasons they decided to end their relationship.

Asim later responded to the claims earlier this week. He denied asking anyone to change their religion and said people should not use the matter to create a negative image of him.

Hours after Asim Riaz shared his response, Himanshi Khurana took the matter to X. She said that she never claimed that she was forced to change her religion. According to her, that version of the story was created by people and media reports.

Himanshi said she had always tried to speak about her personal life carefully, including her Bigg Boss experience, spiritual journey and health struggles. She also said she never used these things to attack or disrespect anyone.

Himanshi Khurana further said that if the discussion was going to focus on proof, she was ready to share evidence related to the matter. She mentioned CCTV footage and recordings from November 2023, which she said were connected to the conversion-related issue and the violence she faced.