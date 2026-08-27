Bengali Actor Kharaj Mukherjee, Wife Stranded In Nepal Amid Devastating Floods

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Protiva Mukherjee are among those stranded in Nepal as devastating flash floods continue to wreak havoc across parts of the country.

'Kharaj Mukherjee, Wife Protiva Are Safe'

The actor Kharaj Mukherjee had travelled to Nepal for a film shoot on August 20, along with his wife Protiva and members of the production team.

While the situation around them remains difficult, Mukherjee has managed to contact his family by phone and told them they are safe.

According to Mukherjee's relative Sarswati Mukherjee, the actor and his wife are currently stuck in Nepal along with the rest of the shooting team.

The family has been able to speak to him over the phone, and he has assured them that everyone is safe despite being stranded because of the floods.

Kharaj Mukherjee Travelled To Nepal For A Film Shoot

Mukherjee travelled to Nepal on August 20 for a film shoot. His wife accompanied him on the trip, while the entire shooting unit also travelled to the country.

The situation changed as heavy flooding hit several parts of Nepal, disrupting roads and damaging infrastructure. With travel routes affected, the actor and the rest of the team have been unable to leave the area.

Devastating Nepal Floods

The floods have caused extensive destruction across parts of Nepal, with roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure damaged by the rushing water.

An avalanche involving ice and rock, believed to have been linked to a glacial lake outburst, triggered a major flash flood. At least 95 people have reportedly been killed, while several others remain missing.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a Kathmandu-based organisation working on climate and mountain issues, said an avalanche from a glacier was likely responsible for Wednesday's flash flood.

The Lhende Khola River, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River, was among the worst affected areas.

"The Lhende Khola has flooded twice in fourteen months, this time triggered by an ice rock avalanche from a glacier on the Nepal side that blocked the river and released a sudden surge downstream," Saswata Sanyal, a disaster risk reduction specialist at the climate research group, told news agency AFP.

He added, "In a warming Himalaya, early warning is the first line of adaptation,"

Hundreds Of Tourists Reported Missing

The scale of the disaster has also affected tourists travelling through the region. Officials said 384 tourists were reported missing, including 291 visitors from countries such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

The Bhotekoshi River overflowed at around 9 am, causing damage to villages, roads and hydropower projects. Authorities subsequently issued warnings across several districts and urged residents to stay away from the banks of the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers.

The Rasuwa district has been particularly badly affected. The region had witnessed another devastating flood in August last year after a glacial lake in neighbouring Tibet overflowed amid high temperatures. That disaster killed nine people and damaged critical infrastructure, including a bridge connecting Nepal and China.

About Kharaj Mukherjee

Kharaj Mukherjee, also known as Kharaj Mukhopadhyay, is one of the familiar faces of Bengali cinema. An actor, comedian and singer, he has built a career spanning Bengali films as well as several Hindi productions.

Mukherjee studied at St Lawrence High School in Kolkata and later graduated with a BA from the University of Calcutta. Before entering the film industry, he worked with the Indian Railways.

He made his Bengali film debut with Hulusthul in 1980. Over the years, he appeared in films including Patalghar, Bye Bye Bangkok, Kahaani, The Namesake, Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar.

His Hindi film credits include Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey and Special 26.

Mukherjee has worked across different genres and is known for moving between comic and serious roles. One of his better-known Hindi film appearances came in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani, where he played Inspector Chatterjee.

His work in Bengali cinema has also earned recognition. He received the Bengal Film Journalists' Association Best Male Playback Award in 2004 for Patalghar.

Mukherjee's son, Bihu Mukherjee, has also entered the film industry and made his acting debut in Abar Basanta Bilap.