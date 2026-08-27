Earthquake May Have Triggered Glacier Collapse, Flash Floods In Nepal: ISRO

A devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa region has drawn the attention of scientists across South Asia, with India's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a key arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carrying out a preliminary satellite based assessment of the disaster. Using a combination of Indian and international satellite imagery, NRSC scientists have mapped the scale of destruction and helped piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst mountain disasters in the region in recent years. India today has 56 satellites in orbit.

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According to NRSC's assessment, the disaster appears to have begun high in the mountains of Tibet, where preliminary assessments indicate that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake may have triggered the collapse of a type of a glacier called a 'cirque glacier'. The collapse generated a massive ice rock avalanche that thundered down a steep mountain valley. The avalanche is believed to have temporarily blocked a river channel before the barrier failed, unleashing a massive surge of water, mud, rocks and debris downstream. The resulting flash flood raced through the Trishuli river system, causing rapid inundation and widespread devastation. Reports from scientists studying satellite imagery have pointed to a cirque glacier collapse and a subsequent ice rock avalanche as a likely trigger for the disaster.

India's earthquake monitoring network recorded a 4.9 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometers at 8.22 am (IST). The National Center for Seismology recorded the earthquake at latitude 28.076 and Longitude 86.494 which corresponds to the Rasuwa region. The Himalayan region is very prone to earthquakes.

To understand the scale and impact of the event, NRSC in Hyderabad undertook a rapid geospatial assessment. Scientists compared pre disaster imagery from the European Sentinel 2 satellite acquired on August 24, with post disaster imagery from ISRO's Resourcesat 2A captured on August 26. In addition, an earlier Resourcesat 2A image from April 4, 2026 was examined alongside the latest post flood imagery to assess terrain changes and identify damaged areas.

The satellite comparison revealed significant changes in the river corridor, with large stretches affected by debris deposition and flooding. The imagery enabled scientists to map the altered landscape and understand how the disaster unfolded across the mountainous terrain. Such rapid satellite assessments play a critical role in disaster response by providing authorities with a clear picture of affected regions when ground access is difficult or impossible.

The event has once again highlighted the importance of space technology in disaster management. From cyclones and landslides to floods and forest fires, satellite based monitoring has become an indispensable tool for emergency responders. In the case of the Rasuwa flood, the ability to compare images acquired before and after the disaster made it possible to quickly identify the impact zone and understand the mechanisms that drove the flood.

Central to the investigation is the role of a cirque glacier. A cirque glacier forms in a bowl shaped depression on the side of a mountain where snow and ice accumulate over long periods. These glaciers are often fed by avalanches from higher slopes. When destabilised by geological or climatic factors, they can generate large volumes of ice and rock that cascade downslope. Preliminary analysis suggests that exactly such a process may have occurred in Tibet, setting off the chain reaction that culminated in the deadly flood.

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Scientists studying satellite imagery believe the sequence likely involved an ice rock avalanche, temporary river blockage, formation of an impounded water body and the sudden release of accumulated water and debris. This combination transformed what might otherwise have been a localised mountain collapse into a destructive flood wave that travelled far downstream.

The disaster has raised concerns across the Himalayan region, where fragile mountain ecosystems, steep slopes and extensive glacier systems create conditions for cascading natural hazards. Earthquakes, landslides, glacier collapses and flash floods can interact in complex ways, making prediction difficult and response challenging.

While NRSC's assessment focuses on mapping and understanding the event, experts familiar with the region suggest that the threat to India may be limited. Off the record assessments indicate that the origin of the disaster lies more than 200 kilometres from the Indian border. As a result, they believe the most severe impacts are likely to remain concentrated closer to the source region and within the affected Nepal and Tibet river corridors. However, ISRO itself has made no formal claim regarding the downstream impact on India.

For now, the NRSC analysis stands as an important example of how Indian space assets are helping track natural disasters beyond India's borders. By combining data from Sentinel 2 and Resources at 2A, scientists have been able to reconstruct the probable chain of events and provide valuable insights into a rapidly evolving mountain disaster.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue, satellite observations will remain crucial in monitoring the affected region, identifying potential secondary hazards and supporting authorities as they respond to the aftermath of a tragedy that began with a glacier collapse high in the mountains of Tibet and ended with a destructive surge of water and debris through Nepal's Trishuli river system.