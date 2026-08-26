After Father's Death, Man Quits Dubai Job To Open A Small Shop In Uttarakhand: "Promoting Slow Life"

Sometimes, personal losses and tragedies reshape our outlook on life and alter our perception. A similar thing happened to Ishan Grover after his father died of cancer. He began questioning the fast-paced lifestyle he had been leading in Dubai. He eventually left his career in real estate and moved to the mountains of Uttarakhand, where he now runs a small shop in Kasar Devi called Thoda Slow.

His story was recently featured by content creator Himanshu Khosla as part of his social media series Unfiltered Life, which explores the turning points that shape people's lives.

Grover said the experience of spending time in hospitals while his father battled cancer made him rethink his priorities. The loss left him disillusioned with the life he had been living and eventually drew him towards the peace and quiet of the mountains. "I started hating the life and later on I realised...I find my peace in the mountains," Grover said.

Before moving to Uttarakhand, Grover worked in Dubai's real estate sector. After visiting Kasar Devi, however, he developed a strong connection with the place and eventually decided to make it his home. That change in lifestyle also inspired the name and concept of his shop, Thoda Slow.

"As you can see the name, so I'm promoting slow life and I want to live a slow life, that's why the name is Thoda Slow as well. I want to leave all that you know hassle in the city behind and just move to a peaceful place. Live my own life," he explained.

Through the shop, he hopes to encourage people to slow down, step away from the hustle of urban life and make more time for themselves. The video shared by Khosla also offers glimpses of the shop and Grover's life in the mountains.

Watch the video here:

Khosla's Unfiltered Life series focuses on conversations with people from different walks of life, exploring the experiences and decisions that have changed their paths.

Grover's story resonated with many on social media. One user wrote, "Ishan Bhai your vision, your venture is the outcome of the peace that you've inculcated inside."

Another commented, "Sorry for your loss buddy. happy to see yu found yur place." A third said, "Keep shining, baba , more power and success to you."

"Powerfully Inspiring," added a fourth.