Watch: Man Compares Life In Gated Societies And Open Neighbourhoods, Sparks Debate

A content creator has sparked an online debate over a detailed comparison of living in a gated society and residing in an open neighbourhood in Indian metro cities. In an Instagram video, he points out that the difference starts right from the entrance gates, with both having their own pros and cons. "We often assume that living in a gated society automatically means a better life," he wrote in the caption of the video. "There's a gate, security, basement parking, CCTV, cleanliness, street lights, maintenance, everything is organised."

"And then there are open neighbourhoods where you often have to figure things out yourself - roads, parking, security, cleanliness... everything comes with its own challenges."

The creator then suggested looking at the comparison from a different perspective. He added that the difference isn't just about infrastructure; it's also about community.

The gated societies may provide security, but they often lack a sense of community. "In an open neighbourhood, resources may be limited, but sometimes the connection between people is much stronger," he added.

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Watch the video here:

"I'm not against gated societies. Security, cleanliness and better infrastructure are important," he noted.

And concluded his opinion by asking, "Are we making our homes safer while becoming increasingly disconnected from the world around us?"

"Because ultimately... The difference isn't whether you have a gate or not. The difference is whether, after living behind that gate, you still care about what happens outside it."

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Social media reactions

The comparison resonated with many urban dwellers on social media, prompting discussions on modern living preferences. "I was born in East Delhi. Now working in a Central Govt job in so many cities and places. I found the only thing was human connection and touch in Mohalla Colony. I saw a society where a dead body was brought down to the group standing in the lift; it was very sad to see. The worst thing is that in Delhi's capital, I want a pass which will not be in the flat. After 50 years from today, what will happen when these flats become old and have to be rented? Enjoy both sides," one user wrote in the comment section of the post.

"After 20 years, nothing will happen to you; success will be yours. As a teenager, I still prefer living in a flat, but a final goal for me would be to buy land and build a house in a good locality," another user wrote.

"So basically you are paying heavy taxes and in return get nothing from the government. Even you have to manage your own water supply, clean air, cleaning of roads, management of parking and other basic necessities," a third user shared their point of view.