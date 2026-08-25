Man Had Girlfriend Cover His Car In Kisses, Got Fined: Here's What Went Wrong Legally

A social media stunt in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has ended with a police fine, a seized vehicle, and a mandatory car wash. The series of events began when a Maruti Suzuki Swift was covered in thousands of lipstick kiss marks and driven on a city road. In an attempt to create a viral reel, the act quickly attracted the attention of the traffic police.

Viral Reel To Police Station

According to reports, a video showing a Swift almost entirely covered in around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks began circulating on social media. The clip, reportedly filmed over three-and-a-half hours and costing Rs 800-900 in lipstick, showed the car being driven at speed in the Patel Nagar-City Center area. The reel reportedly amassed around 5.5 million views within a day.

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Gwalior traffic police said they noticed the video online and used the visible registration number to trace the vehicle. The car was located in the Thatipur area and brought to the traffic police station. Its owner, Aditya Sikarwar, was called in for questioning.

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What Went Wrong Legally

Police said the car was seen speeding in the video and that its appearance had been substantially altered by the lipstick marks. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, vehicles are expected to maintain their original factory appearance, and any modification that affects identification, safety or roadworthiness can attract penalties. Covering a car extensively with foreign material can also be treated as an unauthorised alteration.

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In addition, driving in a rash or negligent manner, especially when recorded and shared publicly, can invite separate offences under traffic and criminal provisions. In this case, the traffic police imposed a fine of approximately Rs 5,500 under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Owner's Explanation

Aditya told police that a female friend had come up with the idea and executed the "kissing car" concept to follow a social media trend. He admitted posting the video on Instagram and said he had not realised the stunt could lead to legal trouble. After being confronted, he acknowledged his mistake, paid the challan and personally washed off the lipstick marks inside the police station premises.

Following the incident, Aditya reportedly blocked his Instagram account, which had around 2,952 followers and 64 posts before the episode. Police warned that similar stunts undertaken in the name of virality would continue to be acted upon strictly, emphasising that traffic rules cannot be compromised for online content.