Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: "If An SUV Were A Pickup, This Is What It Would Look Like," Says Pratap Bose

Mahindra has finally pulled the wraps off one of its most anticipated lifestyle vehicles, the Scorpio Lifestyler. Unveiled during the company's Independence Day showcase, the rugged double-cab pickup truck signals Mahindra's entry into a segment that has remained largely untapped in India. Scheduled for launch by April 2027 with a starting price below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scorpio Lifestyler aims to blend SUV comfort with genuine pickup truck practicality.

At the unveiling, NDTV AutoMate caught up with Pratap Bose, Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer, Mahindra, to understand the philosophy behind the new lifestyle pickup, its design inspirations and why Mahindra believes India is finally ready for a lifestyle-oriented pickup truck.

"Scorpio Is A Family Of Products Now"

The biggest talking point surrounding the pickup is its name. Rather than launching it as an entirely separate product line, Mahindra has chosen to leverage one of India's strongest automotive brands.

According to Bose, the decision was intentional.

"We've always said that all our brands will become families of products. Scorpio is one of the strongest automotive brands in the country."

He explained that regardless of whether it's the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N or the new Scorpio Lifestyler, each model shares common attributes.

"It's commanding. It gives you confidence. And it's unmistakably a Scorpio."

For Mahindra, the Lifestyler is not a standalone experiment but a natural extension of the Scorpio brand family.

ALSO READ - 3 Features Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Gets But Not Toyota Hilux

Mahindra Is Betting On The Lifestyle Pickup Segment

While pickup trucks have traditionally been viewed as commercial vehicles in India, Mahindra sees significant potential in the emerging lifestyle segment.

The company believes buyers increasingly want vehicles that support outdoor adventures, recreation and travel without sacrificing comfort.

"People want to buy the base vehicle that we offer, but they need it to be engineered to carry accessories."

Bose confirmed that Mahindra is engineering the Scorpio Lifestyler to support a wide range of factory-developed accessories.

Whether it's surfboards, camping equipment, bicycles or even motorcycles, owners will be able to customise the pickup according to their lifestyle requirements.

When asked if Mahindra had actually tested motorcycles in the cargo bed, Bose replied with a smile: "We did."

Designed Around Adventure And Personalisation

One of the standout elements of the Scorpio Lifestyler reveal was the showcase of three distinct themed editions:

Reef Edition (or Aqua Reef)

Trail Edition

Valley Edition

Each variant has been developed around a unique lifestyle theme.

Aqua Reef Edition

Inspired by surf culture and coastal living, the Aqua Reef edition gets vibrant graphics and a retro design aesthetic.

"It's a slightly art deco Miami sort of retro vibe because lots of surfers are like that."

Trail Edition

The Trail edition takes its inspiration from deserts and off-road environments, reflecting the colours of landscapes found across regions such as South Africa's Karoo and desert destinations around the world.

"It's perfectly authentic in that setting."

Valley Edition

The Valley edition adopts a calmer and more nature-focused design language.

"We imagined you're in the shadow of trees, you can smell the flowers, hear the birds chirping. It's that calming colour."

The result is a significantly more lifestyle-focused approach than what is traditionally seen in the pickup truck market.

ALSO READ - Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Launched In India At Rs 11.45 Lakh; Gets Special Editions

How Mahindra Differentiated It From The Scorpio N

Despite carrying the Scorpio name, Mahindra's design team worked extensively to ensure the Lifestyler has its own identity.

Bose pointed to several design elements that set it apart.

Unique Design Elements

Functional hexagonal wheel arches

Wide body-on-frame proportions

Dedicated cargo bed design

Strong bonnet surfacing

Distinctive pickup stance

Lifestyle-focused exterior detailing

"If an SUV were a pickup, how would we look at that? That's the central ethos."

Rather than taking inspiration from traditional workhorse commercial pickups, Mahindra approached the vehicle from an SUV-first perspective.

That philosophy helps explain why the Scorpio Lifestyler looks significantly more premium and lifestyle-focused than conventional pickups.

ALSO READ - Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck Revealed, Hilux Rival Coming By April 2027

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Design Highlights

The production-spec pickup showcased by Mahindra features:

Upright Scorpio-inspired front grille

Mahindra Twin Peaks logo

Muscular body-on-frame architecture

18-inch alloy wheels

Double-cab configuration

LED headlamps

C-shaped LED tail lamps

Functional rear cargo bed

Extensive accessory compatibility

The overall silhouette stays close to the original Global Pik-Up concept while appearing much closer to production readiness.

Why The Scorpio Lifestyler Gets A Vertical Touchscreen

One of the most notable elements inside the cabin is the large portrait-oriented touchscreen.

Unlike Mahindra's upcoming electric SUVs that feature wide horizontal displays and three-screen layouts, the Lifestyler adopts a Tesla-style vertical interface.

According to Bose, the decision came down to understanding who will actually use the vehicle.

"A lot of the time a pickup truck is used by a single person going to work or an activity like surfing."

Mahindra believes the vertical layout provides a more intuitive experience for navigation, information display and adventure-focused usage scenarios.

"It's a use-case-based decision."

ALSO READ - Mahindra Blazo i-TRK Truck Range Launched With 48-Hour Uptime Guarantee

Premium SUV Comfort Meets Pickup Truck Practicality

The Scorpio Lifestyler's cabin has been designed to deliver a premium SUV-like experience.

Expected features include:

Interior Features

Large portrait-oriented infotainment screen

Fully digital instrument cluster

Dual-tone brown and black cabin theme

Ventilated front seats

Powered front seats

Dual-zone climate control

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Wireless Android Auto

Single-pane sunroof

Premium materials throughout

The dashboard itself takes inspiration from the Scorpio N while introducing a more rugged and adventure-focused interface.

Expected Engines, Drivetrain And Off-Road Capability

While Mahindra has not fully detailed the final powertrain specifications, the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to utilise familiar Mahindra powertrains.

Expected Engine Options

2.2-litre mHawk Diesel

Expected to be the primary powertrain

Strong low-end torque for towing and off-roading

2.0-litre mStallion Turbo Petrol

Performance-oriented alternative

Transmission Choices

6-speed manual

6-speed automatic

Off-Road Hardware

Four-wheel-drive system

Shift-on-the-fly functionality

Multi-terrain modes

Normal

Grass/Gravel/Snow

Mud/Rut

Sand

These features position the pickup as a genuine lifestyle adventure vehicle rather than simply a road-focused utility truck.

Safety And Technology Package

Mahindra is expected to equip the Scorpio Lifestyler with an extensive safety suite.

Expected Safety Features

Level 2 ADAS

Six airbags

360-degree camera

Potential 540-degree terrain view system

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Hill Hold Control

Hill Descent Control

Electronic Parking Brake

If these features make it to production, the Lifestyler could become one of the most technologically advanced pickups available in India.

NDTV AutoMate Take

The Scorpio Lifestyler represents a bold bet by Mahindra. While India has never fully embraced the lifestyle pickup segment, changing consumer preferences, rising interest in outdoor recreation and growing demand for adventure vehicles could finally create the right environment for such a product.

What stood out most during our conversation with Pratap Bose was the clarity of the vehicle's identity. Mahindra isn't trying to create a commercial pickup with extra features. Instead, it has approached the project as an SUV first and a pickup second.

As Bose summed it up: "If an SUV were a pickup, how would we look at that?"

With a launch scheduled for April 2027, a promised starting price below Rs 19.79 lakh, and factory-supported lifestyle accessories, the Scorpio Lifestyler may well become the vehicle that introduces India to an entirely new kind of pickup ownership.

