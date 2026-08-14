Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck Revealed; Hilux Rival To Reach Showroom By April'27

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed its new pickup truck christened Scorpio Lifestyler for the Indian market. However, in the international markets such as Australia, South Africa and New Zealand the truck will be called "Lifestyler". As confirmed by the automaker, the new pickup truck will be launched in India in April 2027.

Once launched the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler will compete against models like the Toyota Hilux and the Isuzu V-Cross in the Indian market. To its advantage, the Indian manufacturer has confirmed that the starting price of the pickup truck will be south of Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market. However, there is no indication of the prices of the top-spec variant as of now.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Launch Live Updates: Design Revealed, Name Announced

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Design

The Scorpio LIfestyler gets an upright stance resembling the American pickup trucks. It gets a large gloss black grille sporting the twin peaks logo complemented by high-set headlamps with DRLs on either side. Furthermore, it gets rectangular housing for vertically oriented fog lamps on the front end. All of this is brought together by a rugged looking bumper with a bullbar-like design.

Also Read: Boxer Mary Kom Takes Delivery Of New Toyota Hilux Facelift: Check Pics

On the side, the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler adopts a double-cab layout with dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped 255/65 R18 tyres, chunky side cladding, roof rails, and a kinked beltline. At the rear, vertically stacked LED tail-lamps with C-shaped DRLs flank a large ‘Mahindra' wordmark embossed on the tailgate, while the bumper mirrors the rugged look up front.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Interior, Features

Inside, the brand seems to have aimed at a premium feel. It gets a portrait-style infotainment touchscreen dominates the dash, flanked by AC vents, with a climate control panel and assorted physical buttons below. The driver gets a new design for the steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster.

The brand has not confirmed the features list yet. However, the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, terrain modes, and more.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to carry over the Scorpio N's powertrains: a 175 hp 2.2-litre diesel and a 203 hp 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol. Transmission choices should also mirror the Scorpio N's including 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic. Given its all-terrain focus, 4WD is likely to be on offer.