Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Unveil Live: Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck will be officially unveiled today on August 14, 2026. The story of the new lifestyle vehicle from the brand began with the unveiling of a concept and was taken forward by the 2023 Global Pik Up. In the recent past, we saw the truck being tested and developed through test mules in various terrains. Now, it is time for the brand to officially reveal its details, and in this space we bring you LIVE updates directly from the venue. Stay tuned!
Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Unveil LIVE: Interior Details Known So Far
On the inside, the Mahindra is likely to offer a vertically oriented screen and a digital instrument cluster. Chances are, the design of the steering wheel will be slightly different compared to the SUV. Additionally, the automaker is likely to offer buttons for the basic controls, maintaining a distance from touch-based controls.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck 2026 LIVE: Deeper Dive In Design
Elaborating on the design based on the teaser, the pickup truck is expected to have an upright stance with a butch-looking face and muscular bonnet. Expect large wheel arches with plastic cladding. At the rear, the tailgate will have prominent Mahindra lettering along with vertically oriented tail lamps.
New Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Launch LIVE: Teaser Details
Based on the teaser, the pickup truck will have an upright stance and a double-cab design. The interiors will be different compared to the SUV and might give a glimpse of the brand's future SUVs. For instance, the models based on the Vision S concept, and others.
Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Launch LIVE: Similarities With Concept?
Mahindra first announced the idea of a Scorpio-N based pickup truck with a concept, which it later called the Global Pik Up concept. Borrowing the SUV's design style, the brand gave it a double gap design, increasing the level of rugged appearance. Based on the teaser revealed earlier, most of these details are being carried forward. However, the finer details will only be confirmed once the vehicle takes the stage.