Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Unveil Live: Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck will be officially unveiled today on August 14, 2026. The story of the new lifestyle vehicle from the brand began with the unveiling of a concept and was taken forward by the 2023 Global Pik Up. In the recent past, we saw the truck being tested and developed through test mules in various terrains. Now, it is time for the brand to officially reveal its details, and in this space we bring you LIVE updates directly from the venue. Stay tuned!