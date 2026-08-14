Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Unveiling Today: Here's What You Should Know

Mahindra is set to unveil its much-awaited Scorpio N-based pickup truck today, August 14, ahead of its Independence Day event. The production model is based on the 2023 Global Pik Up concept and is expected to enter the Indian market in the coming months. The event is also likely to feature new versions of the BE 6 electric SUV.

Design And Dimensions

The upcoming pickup will share its ladder-frame platform and some styling elements with the Scorpio N, but it will have a distinct double-cab body and a separate rear load bed.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Interior Leaked Ahead Of August 15 Reveal

The teaser shows a redesigned front fascia with slim LED headlamps, L-shaped daytime-running lights, vertically stacked fog lamps and a honeycomb-style grille. Mahindra is also expected to give the truck a longer wheelbase than the Scorpio N's 2,750mm to create sufficient space for the cargo bed.

At the rear, the pickup is likely to feature slimmer C-shaped LED tail-lamps and a tailgate with large embossed Mahindra lettering. The design is expected to balance the rugged appearance associated with the Scorpio nameplate with the practical proportions of a modern lifestyle pickup.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift Leaked? Gets Sunroof, Updated Design

Expected Cabin Features

The cabin will reportedly receive a portrait-oriented infotainment screen, a digital driver's display and a three-spoke steering wheel inspired by the Vision T prototype. Rotary controls for the dual-zone climate-control system should make essential functions easier to operate without relying entirely on the touchscreen.

Mahindra had earlier indicated that the Global Pik Up concept would feature Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking assistance, 5G-based connected-car technology and a sunroof. These features are expected to be discussed during today's unveiling, although production specifications may vary across markets.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Deploys AI Car Scanner In Mumbai To Speed Up Service Inspections

Engine And Four-Wheel Drive

Mahindra has not yet confirmed the final powertrain specifications for the production pickup. However, it is expected to use derivatives of the Scorpio N's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

In the Scorpio N, the petrol engine produces up to 203 hp and 380 Nm, while the diesel engine develops up to 175 hp and 400 Nm, depending on the gearbox. Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be offered, although the exact combinations for the pickup remain unconfirmed.

A four-wheel-drive system is likely to be available, alongside a two-wheel-drive option. Terrain modes could include Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup is expected to be priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 26 lakh, ex-showroom, although some estimates place the likely range closer to Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. Final pricing will be announced at launch.

The pickup will compete with the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, while sitting above the Bolero Camper in Mahindra's line-up. The company could also use the Scorpio-X name, which it trademarked in 2024, but the final badge has not been confirmed.