Mercedes-Benz Deploys AI Car Scanner In Mumbai To Speed Up Service Inspections

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced an AI-powered Vehicle Scanner at a new service facility in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The company says the system is the first automated AI vehicle scanner deployed by an automaker in India and is intended to make service inspections faster, more transparent, and easier for customers to understand.

How The Scanner Works

The drive-through system uses a 360-degree camera setup to capture high-resolution images of a vehicle's exterior as it passes through the inspection area. The scanner can identify visible damage, including scratches and dents, while also assessing tyre condition and tread depth.

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According to Mercedes-Benz, the system can capture approximately 150 images in four to five seconds using 13 cameras and a LiDAR sensor. The images are anonymised before being processed through the company's cloud platform. The resulting inspection report is then connected to the workshop order and service reception documentation.

Service advisors can access the information on tablets, while customers can view a digital record of their vehicle's condition before approving any recommended repairs. Mercedes-Benz says this process should reduce manual paperwork and shorten the time required during vehicle reception, although the system is intended to support service inspections rather than replace expert technicians.

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Service Select For Older Cars

Mercedes-Benz has also launched the Service Select programme for cars that are seven years old or more. The customer loyalty initiative offers savings of up to 25 per cent on selected parts and wear-and-tear items, along with Mobilio Lite benefits and a two-year warranty on parts. The brand also offers its STAR EASE service package, a standard three-year warranty and extended warranty coverage of up to six years.

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New Mumbai Facility

Landmark Cars facility is spread across approximately 58,000 square feet. It includes 16 preventive maintenance and general repair bays, nine body-and-paint bays, nine supporting bays and a 6,000-square-foot spare-parts area. Around 95 trained professionals are employed at the facility.

The centre is Mercedes-Benz's 14th luxury facility in Mumbai, according to the company. Mercedes-Benz India currently has more than 90 service touchpoints and 1,200 service bays nationwide, supported by over 4,200 employees.

The company plans to add more than 20 luxury outlets during 2026, with franchise partners expected to invest over Rs 450 crore during the next two years.