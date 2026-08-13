Over 15,000 Codeine Syrup Bottles, 1 Kg Charas Seized In Mumbai, 2 Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, has seized a large quantity of prescription-based opioid medicines and charas in two separate operations targeting interstate drug-trafficking networks, resulting in the arrest of two persons, officials said.

In the first operation, NCB Mumbai seized 1,080 bottles of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS), weighing 108 kg, and arrested N Shaikh in Mumbai on August 8.

Officials said the consignment was allegedly being transported on a passenger bus operating between Gujarat and Mumbai, with plans to distribute the drugs in Mumbai, Bhiwandi and adjoining areas.

During interrogation, investigators identified a Gujarat-based distributor. An NCB team subsequently conducted extensive surveillance in Gujarat and traced the distributor and his godown in Vadodara. A further 13,938 CBCS bottles and 12,240 Tramadol tablets were recovered, they said.

Investigators also found that batch numbers on several CBCS bottles had been tampered with, allegedly to conceal the diversion of the medicines. Fake invoices and other incriminating documents reportedly used in the diversion of narcotics-based prescription medicines were also seized.

According to the NCB, N Shaikh, who primarily operated in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, had previously been arrested in another NDPS case by Maharashtra Police. The Gujarat-based distributor is also reportedly wanted in NDPS cases registered by the police.

Charas Seized in Ghatkopar

In a separate operation on August 12, NCB Mumbai seized 1.060 kg of charas during a house search in Ghatkopar and arrested A J Shaikh.

Officials said the charas was allegedly concealed among household articles and had been procured for further sale in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

During interrogation, investigators learned that the accused and her associates had allegedly sought to exploit the reduced availability of charas ahead of the festive season by selling the drug at higher prices.

The NCB said several other associates have been identified and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

The agency noted that while Tramadol and codeine-based medicines have legitimate medical uses, their non-prescribed or abusive consumption can carry serious health risks, including dependence and potentially fatal complications. Charas, a cannabis-derived drug containing THC, can also adversely affect cognitive and memory functions with prolonged use.

Investigations into both cases are continuing. The NCB said the back-to-back operations underline its efforts to dismantle organised drug-trafficking networks and target repeat offenders involved in the narcotics trade.