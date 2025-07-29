Mumbai Police Bust Rs 2 Crore Tramadol Racket; 3 Arrested With "ISIS Drug"

The Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested three people in the Andheri JB circle area for possessing over Rs two crore worth of the "ISIS drug" Tramadol tablets, police officials said on Tuesday.

Sources said that based on the information received by the Azad Maidan unit of Mumbai ANC, the ANC team raided the Andheri JB Circle area and arrested three people and recovered 1,11,440 Tramadol tablets from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pratik Upadhyay, Yogesh Singh, and Bhavesh Shah. "They used to supply drugs through couriers," the sources said.

The value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs 2 crore, the sources said.

Tramadol, a painkiller, was declared as a "psychotropic substance" by the Centre in 2018. Tramadol is an opioid analgesic of the same family of drugs as medications like oxycodone and hydrocodone, considering its misuse for addiction purposes. The government declared it as a psychotropic substance in April 2018, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier on July 4, in one of the largest crackdowns on the illegal pharmaceutical trade, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate operating across four continents, using encrypted digital platforms, cryptocurrency, and anonymous shipping networks.

According to an official statement, the breakthrough began with the interception of a vehicle near Bengali Market in Delhi on May 25, 2025, ultimately uncovering a vast transnational operation with links to India, the US, Australia, and Europe.

According to sources, subsequent leads led NCB to a stockist in Roorkee and an associate in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Further investigation uncovered a key contact in Udupi, Karnataka, who managed bulk orders for exports. Analysis of seized data from Udupi revealed 50 international consignments: 29 within the US, 18 within Australia, and one each to Estonia, Spain, and Switzerland.

This intelligence was shared with international counterparts and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

