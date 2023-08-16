MBA Graduate Ran Huge Global Drugs Network With Northeast Link, Busted

At least 553 packets containing 110.5 kg of pseudoephedrine were seized. (Represeatitonal)

Seven smugglers with links in the global narcotics market and the northeast have been arrested and over 100 kg drugs have been seized from them. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Assam's Guwahati and Manipur's Imphal ran the operation that led to their arrests.

The NCB teams also seized the precursors - chemicals used in making drugs - which were heading to the global market from the smugglers.

At least 553 packets containing 110.5 kg of pseudoephedrine in tablet form were seized.

The main accused in the drugs haul, Md Abdul Wakil, is an MBA graduate. He set up a business-to-business (B2B) platform for pseudoephedrine smuggling.

Reports said Mr Wakil used fake documents in the name of a store in Mizoram's Aizawl for the consignment. He then contacted Bhadresh Patel, based in Ahmedabad, and got 1,500 packets of Phifed tablets containing pseudoephedrine HCl.

During the raids at several premises including offices, godowns and houses, NCB officials found counterfeit labels too. These include fake labels of "Levocet" and "Colzen".

Nitin Kumar Panchal and Anilbhai Nayaka, who were given the task of placing orders for pseudoephedrine and 'labelling' of the products, have been arrested.

Some 1.3 million tablets of Colzen have previously been seized in Myanmar, highlighting the international nature of the narcotics trade network.