Rs 12,000 Crore Drug Racket Busted In Telangana, IT Expert Among 12 Arrested

A huge drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana was busted by the Mira Road Police of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, with the officials seizing MD (mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Rs 12,000 Crore Drug Racket Busted In Telangana, IT Expert Among 12 Arrested
Investigation revealed that most of the drugs produced in the factory were supplied to Mumbai.
  • Mira Road Police seized MD (mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore in Telangana
  • About 35,000 litres of chemicals were found at a drug factory in Telangana's Cheramalli area
  • The factory secretly produced drugs for years, supplying Mumbai via local criminals and agents
A huge drug manufacturing syndicate operating in Telangana was busted by the Mira Road Police of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, with the officials seizing MD (mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore.

According to officials, about 35,000 liters of chemicals used in making drugs were also found during raids at the factory in Telangana's Cheramalli area.

Investigation revealed that most of the drugs produced in the factory - which was running for several years - were supplied to Mumbai through local criminals and agents. The drugs were being manufactured secretly under the guise of a chemical factory.

It is estimated that hundreds of kilos of the mephedrone drug has been manufactured and supplied in the market, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police and the crime branch jointly conducted raids at over 60 locations after keeping a watch for nearly a month, officials added.

Police have arrested 12 people in the case, including a Bangladeshi woman who was caught with drugs worth Rs 24 lakh last month in Maharashtra's Mira Road. She was identified as Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Mollah (23).

The main accused in the case is an IT expert who misused his knowledge of chemicals for the crime.

The case is also being investigated internationally due to the involvement of the foreign national, officials said.

NDTV News
