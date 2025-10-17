Rs 32 Lakh Drug Racket Busted In Delhi, 54,000 Tramadol Tablets Seized

In a major operation ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a large-scale narcotic supply network and seized 54,000 Tramadol tablets worth approximately Rs 32 lakh. Tramadol is a painkiller often misused as an intoxicant. Mohammad Abid, 50, has been arrested, while his associate remains on the run.

The crime branch on October 7 conducted a coordinated raid at Sarita Vihar in South Delhi, following specific intelligence inputs about a drug consignment being prepared for distribution in Delhi. The seized Tramadol tablets were packed for sale in the city's illegal drug markets.

During interrogation, Abid disclosed that he had previously operated a small cattle feed business but shifted to drug peddling in search of quick profits. The interrogation further revealed the involvement of Mohammad Javed Khan, who allegedly handled the supply and distribution chain of the racket.

Subsequent raids were carried out at Javed's residences in Jasola Vihar and Johri Farm, Jamia Nagar, but he managed to evade arrest and has since gone underground. The crime branch has launched a manhunt to track him down and identify the wider network involved in the illegal trade.

While speaking to the NDTV, crime branch official said the seized consignment, if circulated, could have caused severe harm to hundreds of users.

"The accused was supplying narcotic tablets to local distributors. Further investigations are underway to identify the source of procurement and other links in the chain," a senior Crime Branch officer added.