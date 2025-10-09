Drugs Worth Rs 72 Crore Seized In Hyderabad Bust, 4 Arrested

Telangana's anti-narcotics bureau Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) dismantled a major drug manufacturing operation in Hyderabad, seizing 220 kg of Ephedrine with an estimated value of Rs 72 crore.

The operation led to the arrest of four key suspects, while one remains at large.

Acting on credible intelligence, EAGLE teams raided a flat in Sai Datta Residency, Springfield Colony, Jeedimetla, where the accused had gathered to finalise a deal. The team confiscated four mobile phones used in the illicit activity.

The four people who have been arrested are Vastavayi Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma (52), Dangeti Anil (31), Musini Dorababu (29), and Maddu Venkata Krishna Rao (45). The authorities are currently searching for a fifth accused, identified as Prasad.

Investigations point to Shiva Ramakrishna as the main architect of the racket. He had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2017 and 2019.

The illegal manufacture of Ephedrine was traced back to PNM Life Sciences, a chemical company located in the Industrial Development Area (IDA) Bollaram. The company is owned by the co-accused Venkata Krishna Rao and Prasad.

Officials confirmed that the factory has been sealed because it was operating without valid records or necessary documentation.

EAGLE officials highlighted the severe threat posed by the seized chemical, Ephedrine, and said it is a critical precursor chemical for Methamphetamine, often known as 'Meth' or 'Ice'. It is classified as a highly addictive substance, known for serious side effects including anxiety, insomnia, and rapid weight loss.