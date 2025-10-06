Rave Party Busted In Telangana, 22 Minors Among 65 Detained

In a crackdown on illegal drug-related activities, the Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) police carried out a raid on a farmhouse in Telangana's Moinabad town. The police detained 65 people who had gathered at the Oaks Farmhouse for a 'Trap House Party', advertised on Instagram.

The police launched the raid based on suspicion of a drug party being held at the venue. Upon arrival, officials found 65 individuals, including 22 minors, indulging in intoxication. Among the total attendees were 12 girls, five of whom were minors.

Blood tests conducted on the detained individuals confirmed that two attendees had consumed ganja (marijuana). One of the confirmed users is Ishaan, the individual who reportedly organised the event. NDTV is not identifying the other ganja consumer, as he is a minor.

Moinabad Inspector G Pawan Kumar Reddy told NDTV Ishaan is a second-year private college student who came to India in 2024 and is suspected of being a regular consumer of narcotic drugs. His father is currently residing in Canada.

The SOT officials seized 10 bottles of foreign liquor from the farmhouse premises.

The party was promoted through an Instagram account named "Trap House. 9MM," allegedly run by a Hyderabad-based DJ. Advertisements for the event claimed the party would be held from 6 PM to 2 AM on Saturday, promising participants "an experience of joy you've never had in your life".

Entry passes were sold at a ticketed rate of Rs 1600 for singles and Rs 2800 for couples, leading to a large gathering of 65 people.

Following the raid, all attendees were taken to the police station. The Moinabad circle inspector told NDTV that a case has been registered. The charges include Section 27 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and also organising a ticketed event without proper police permission.

Police have officially informed the families of the minors involved.