Farmhouses Turn Haven For Rave Parties, Gambling, Drug Use In Hyderabad

A sweeping, night-long operation by the Cyberabad Police across the Rajendranagar Zone has spotlighted a disturbing trend: the conversion of secluded farm houses on the city's outskirts into clandestine venues for unauthorised events, liquor consumption, and other illegal activities.

The recent crackdown, conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yogesh Goutam, IPS, saw officers inspect 39 properties in areas like Mudimyal (Chevella) and Tolkatta (Moinabad).

The operation, which led to the registration of four cases, confirms that organisers are exploiting the remote nature of these properties to host activities far from regular public scrutiny.

Farmhouses, typically located in the city fringes, offer the isolation necessary for illegal activities that would draw immediate police attention in urban centres. Police investigations across the Cyberabad Commissionerate frequently uncover a range of violations in these locations, from drug consumption and gambling rings to unauthorised rave parties and obscene gatherings.

In the latest raids, violations included unauthorised events, widespread liquor violations, use of banned substances and accessories.

At the '12 Farm' in Tolkatta, police busted an unauthorised, ticketed party with 29 attendees, characterised by loud music, fireworks, and excessive alcohol consumption without proper permissions.

Numerous locations, including Pranava Villa Hills, were found with illegally stored and consumed liquor. Even an unauthorised school event at Rithika Farm House, involving approximately 150 students, had several adult organisers illegally consuming alcohol.

Hookah equipment was seized at Azeemuddin Farm House and from a vehicle stopped during the checks, indicating the presence of prohibited substances and associated paraphernalia.

The police are countering this trend with comprehensive, two-pronged enforcement strategies. In addition to raiding the premises, police set up checkpoints to curb attendees who may be driving under the influence or carrying illegal items.

The recent operation resulted in the checking of 165 vehicles (four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers) and registration of three drunken driving cases.

DCP Yogesh Goutam issued a forceful warning following the operation, emphasising that prior police and excise department permission is mandatory for any event involving liquor or large gatherings at these commercial premises.

"Any farmhouse management that violates such regulations will face stringent action as per law," the DCP stated, signalling a zero-tolerance policy against the growing misuse of suburban properties for organised illegal activity.

