Hyderabad Police Bust "Business Meeting", Seize Liquor, Casino Coins

The Hyderabad Police busted an "obscene gathering" disguised as a business meeting and seized large quantities of liquor and casino tokens on Tuesday night.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a party held at K Chandra Reddy Resorts in Maheshwaram, in the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

The initial investigation revealed that the event was organised by a fertiliser company dealer from Guntur.

The organiser allegedly hosted the gathering under the pretext of a "business meet" for his associates and fellow dealers, attempting to mask the actual nature of the late-night event.

During the operation, the police found that several businessmen and young men were in attendance. Furthermore, reports indicate that seven professional female dancers, sourced from both Hyderabad and Bengaluru, were hired to perform at the party.

The SOT teams successfully seized significant material evidence from the resort, including numerous bottles of foreign liquor, sound systems, party-lighting equipment and, notably, a substantial number of casino coins, suggesting illegal gambling activity was also taking place.

The organiser and several key participants were immediately taken into custody for questioning. The authorities confirmed that the Excise Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been informed to collaborate on the ongoing investigation, particularly to track the source and use of any controlled substances and verify the legality of the liquor and gambling operation.

The police have issued a strong warning, reiterating that strict action will be taken against the organisers and participants of such unlicensed and illegal rave parties increasingly being held at farmhouses and resorts on the city outskirts.