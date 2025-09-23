2 Auto Drivers Arrested For Raping, Murdering Woman In Hyderabad

Cyberabad Police arrested two auto drivers today for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 32-year-old woman, whose body was found near a bridge in Hyderabad last week.

According to Rajendranagar police, a woman from Hyderabad's Yakutpura was found dead near Kismatpur Bridge on September 17.

The accused, identified as two auto drivers from Toli Chowki, allegedly kidnapped, raped, and murdered her.

According to investigators, the woman had traveled from Yakutpura to Hyderguda on Sunday afternoon. There, she consumed liquor at a local toddy compound. In an intoxicated state, she collapsed on the roadside.

At that time, the two accused auto drivers noticed her and forcibly kidnapped her into their auto-rickshaw. They then took her to a secluded spot under Kismatpur Bridge in Rajendranagar. After consuming alcohol themselves, the duo subjected the victim to repeated sexual assault.

When the woman resisted and failed to "cooperate" with them, the accused allegedly turned violent, attacking her brutally. They then murdered her and left the body there.

After the woman's body was found, the investigators searched hundreds of CCTV footage from Namapally to Hyderguda, which eventually led to the identification and arrest of the two accused.

The accused are arrested under charges of rape, murder, and kidnapping.