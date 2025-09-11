Hyderabad Woman Hit With Cooker, Throat Slit. Thieves Take Shower, Flee

A woman was tied and beaten up with a pressure cooker, before her throat was slit with a knife and scissors in Hyderabad, police said.

The two men in question looted her, took a shower in her house and left behind blood-stained clothes before fleeing the crime scene. The incident occurred within a gated community, raising concerns about security.

Hyderabad Horror: What, When, Where

Renu Agarwal, 50, lived with her husband and son on the 13th floor of the Swan Lake Apartment, a gated community, in the IT hub Cyberabad.

On Wednesday, at around 10 am, Mr Agarwal, along with his 26-year-old son, left for work - they had a steel business. In the evening, at 5, their calls to Ms Agarwal went unanswered. Surprised by the unusual behaviour, Mr Agarwal returned home early to check on his wife.

Since the door was locked, they opened it from the balcony with the help of a plumber and found Ms Agarwal dead. They informed the police and then the investigation begun.

The assailants tied Ms Agarwal's hands and feet and hit her with a pressure cooker, said the police. Her throat was slit using a knife and scissors, killing her. The men looted the house and took away nearly 40 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash. They then bathed in the house, changed into different clothes, leaving behind their blood-stained clothes at the crime scene and fleeing.

Ms Agarwal's body was taken into custody and sent to a hospital for a postmortem.

Domestic Workers On Run

The preliminary investigation has found two men, both domestic workers - one worked for Agarwal's and another at a neighbouring house - as the prime suspects. In the CCTV footage, the two were seen heading to the 13th floor and leaving at 5:02 pm. The police suspect these two men executed the murder and are heading to Ranchi.

Harsha, who worked for Agarwal's, is from Jharkhand and was hired via a manpower agency in Kolkata about 10 days ago. Roushan used to work at their neighbour's on the 14th floor.

The two were seen escaping on a two-wheeler belonging to Roushan's employer.

A murder case has been registered at the Kukatpally Police Station. As part of the investigation, the police are collecting CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witness statements.