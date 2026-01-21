Woman Arrested for Husband's Murder After Autopsy Reveals He Was Strangled

What initially appeared to be a mysterious and accidental death in Hyderabad has now been confirmed as a case of murder. The Cyberabad Police have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband and attempting to conceal the crime by misleading his family members.

The accused, Jaggavarapu Brahma Gnana Prasanna (43), was taken into custody for the alleged murder of her husband J Sudheer Reddy (44), who worked in the private sector. Sudheer was found dead on December 24 at their residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

The case took a turn after Sudheer's sister, Sunitha, filed a complaint expressing doubts about the circumstances of her brother's death. Based on her concerns, police registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

"When the autopsy report came back in mid-January, it revealed that Sudheer had not died due to natural causes or an accident, but had been strangled to death,'' an investigator said.

Following these findings, the police reopened the case as a murder investigation and began questioning close family members.

During detailed interrogation, Prasanna confessed to strangling her husband with a scarf. Police sources said she had told relatives that Sudheer's death occurred due to an accidental fall, but further investigation proved otherwise. Officers also noted that the killing took place about a week after Sudheer had approached the police with a complaint, expressing fear that his wife might harm him.

Prasanna was produced before a local court, which remanded her to judicial custody. Police are now working to establish the exact motive behind the killing and to determine whether anyone else was involved in planning or assisting in the crime.