Toyota Hyryder Aero Black Edition Launched In India At Rs 15.19 Lakh

Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Black Edition in India, introducing a limited-run styling package priced at Rs 31,999. The package is available for a limited period, subject to stock availability, and can be purchased through Toyota dealerships.

The Aero Black Edition is offered only with the Midnight Black exterior shade and is available on the G(O) and V grades with both Neo Drive petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains. The G(O) variant starts at Rs 14.87 lakh (ex-showroom) while the V variant is priced from Rs 16.42 lakh. With the Aero Black package, their prices rise to Rs 15.19 lakh and Rs 16.74 lakh, respectively.

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Exterior

The new package focuses entirely on the Hyryder's appearance. It replaces several chrome-finished elements with black detailing, including the upper grille garnish, headlamp surrounds and tailgate trim. The silver-finished section on the lower front bumper has also been changed to black.

The SUV additionally gets black treatment for the front and rear spoilers, along with an exclusive Aero Black Limited Edition badge. The changes are intended to give the Hyryder a darker and more cohesive appearance without altering its standard design.

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Toyota is also offering a dealer-level All Black Package at an additional cost for customers seeking further personalisation. This is separate from the Aero Black Edition styling package.

Toyota Hyryder: Powertrain

The Aero Black Edition does not introduce any changes to the Hyryder's engine, suspension or transmission. The petrol version uses a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine producing 103 hp and 137 Nm. It is available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options offered on selected versions.

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The CNG powertrain produces 88 hp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode and is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. However, the CNG option is not part of the Aero Black Edition availability described by Toyota.

The strong-hybrid version combines a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. The system produces 115hp and uses a 0.60kWh lithium-ion battery with an e-CVT transmission. Drive is sent to the front wheels.