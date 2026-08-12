Top 4 Family SUVs On Sale In India Under Rs 20 Lakh

For Indian families, an SUV has to do more than just look good in the driveway. It needs to be safe enough for everyday peace of mind, spacious enough for growing family needs, and comfortable enough to make long journeys enjoyable. With safety, cabin space, practicality, and comfort playing a bigger role in purchase decisions than ever before, choosing the right family SUV can be challenging.

To make the search easier, here are five midsize SUVs that offer a well-rounded blend of safety, space, comfort, and value for family use.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos offers a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and recorded the highest Adult Occupant Protection score among ICE vehicles tested so far, the safety package that includes six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist Control, and Level 2 ADAS with 21 autonomous safety features. It also gets practical space, with 447 litres of boot capacity, along with a comfortable rear seat and 60:40 split rear seats that add flexibility when extra storage is required.

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The SUV also includes features like ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof, while a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display, 360-degree camera, and Blind View Monitor. Price starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, and a strong body structure. It also offers a standard boot space of 385 litres. Comfort features like ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, and a touchscreen infotainment system support regular family needs without making the cabin complicated. Price starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq is a midsize SUV comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, and a strong body structure that adds confidence in both city use and highway travel. The cabin is practical and easy to use, offering enough space along with a usable boot for regular luggage needs and short trips. The list of features include panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a digital driver display, and a touchscreen system that keeps everyday functions simple to access. Price starts at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate offers generous space with a roomy rear seat area for passengers and a 458 litres boot space. Safety is supported by multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and Honda Sensing driver assistance technologies. Comfort-focused features like a smooth ride quality, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a clear digital driver display add to everyday convenience. Price starts at Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom).