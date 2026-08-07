Kia Discounts August 2026: Up To Rs 1 Lakh Off On Sonet, Seltos, Carens And More

Kia India has rolled out its Independence Day special offers for August 2026, offering benefits across almost its entire model lineup. The offers include a mix of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives, corporate benefits, loyalty bonuses, and dealer-level offers, depending on the model and variant. The highest benefit on offer goes up to Rs 1 lakh on the Kia Carnival. Here's a look at the offers available this month.

Kia Sonet Discounts August 2025

The Kia Sonet is available with a Rs 10,000 cash discount on the 1.2 HTX(O) variant. Buyers can also avail Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 15,000 scrappage benefit, up to Rs 15,000 corporate benefit, along with dealer-end offers.

Kia Syros ICE Discounts August 2025

Customers opting for the petrol-powered Kia Syros can avail Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange benefit, Rs 20,000 scrappage incentive, Rs 15,000 corporate benefit, in addition to dealer-level offers.

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Kia Syros EV Discounts August 2025

The offer list indicates that no discounts are currently available on the Kia Syros EV.

Kia Seltos Discounts August 2025

The Kia Seltos is being offered with Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus, Rs 20,000 corporate benefit, along with dealer-end offers.

Kia Carens Clavis Turbo Discounts August 2025

The turbo-petrol version of the Carens Clavis gets one of the stronger packages this month. Buyers can avail Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, Rs 15,000 corporate benefit, Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus, and Rs 20,000 scrappage benefit.

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Kia Carens Clavis EV Discounts August 2025

The electric version is available with Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange benefit, Rs 15,000 corporate benefit, Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus, and Rs 20,000 scrappage incentive.

Kia Carnival Discounts August 2025

The premium MPV receives the highest benefit in the lineup, with Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus, along with Rs 50,000 corporate and scrappage benefits.

Disclaimer:

According to the offer sheet, these benefits are applicable on select model variants of MY2026 stock and may vary across cities. Dealer-level schemes may also differ depending on location and inventory availability.