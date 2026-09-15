Kia PV7 Electric Van Arrives With Distinct Design - 460 Km Range, 9 Seats

Kia has unveiled the PV7 globally, the second model in its dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) range. Offered in Passenger and Cargo versions, the electric vehicle is designed for commercial and passenger transport applications. The PV7 Passenger focuses on seating flexibility and long-distance travel, while the PV7 Cargo prioritises load-carrying capacity and practicality for businesses.

Kia PV7 Powertrain

Built on Kia's PBV-specific E-GMP.S architecture, the PV7 supports 800V charging, long-range capability and multiple drivetrain options, while its design is aimed at maximising interior space and accessibility.

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The PV7 is available with 71.5 kWh and 96.2 kWh NCM battery packs, producing up to 200 kW and 420 Nm through a front-wheel-drive setup. Kia will introduce an all-wheel-drive version at a later stage. The Long Range Cargo variant offers a WLTP-rated range of more than 460 km.

The PV7's 800V electrical architecture supports 10-80 percent DC fast charging in around 25 minutes. It also becomes Kia's first model to offer dual charging ports, with a front AC/DC port and an optional rear-side AC port for greater charging flexibility.

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Pleos Connect, based on Android Automotive OS, supports connected navigation, an app marketplace, flexible screen layouts and over-the-air updates. It also integrates Kia's Gleo AI voice assistant, enabling natural-language control of vehicle, navigation and messaging functions.

PV7 Cargo vs PV7 Passenger

The PV7 Cargo is aimed at logistics and business users, focusing on payload capacity and practicality. It is available in 2- and 3-seat layouts, offers up to 8.0 cubic metres of cargo space, a payload of up to 1,200 kg, and features such as a low loading height, cargo-door monitoring and dedicated load-carrying modes.

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The PV7 Passenger, meanwhile, is designed for shuttle services, tourism, family use and crew transport. It can seat up to nine passengers globally (11 in Korea) and offers multiple seating configurations, removable seats, rear climate control, USB-C charging ports and added storage solutions to prioritise passenger comfort and flexibility.

Kia PV7 Safety Features

The PV7 comes equipped with seven airbags, including a front passenger roof-mounted airbag, along with Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist. Its ADAS package includes forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, smart cruise control, highway driving assist and parking aids. The van also features a surround-view camera system and Built-in Cam 3.0 for recording driving footage.

Kia PV7 Convenience

The PV7's cabin is designed around practicality and usability, featuring 12.9-inch and 14.6-inch displays, multiple storage areas and a driver-focused layout for easier access. While the Cargo variant prioritises workspace functionality with additional storage and flexible front-seat arrangements, the Passenger version focuses on comfort with premium cabin finishes, ambient lighting, flexible seating layouts, rear climate controls and power-sliding doors.