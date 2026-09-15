NHAI Plans AI, Location-Tracking Upgrade For 1033 National Highway Helpline

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning a major technology-driven upgrade of its 1033 National Highway Helpline, aiming to make emergency response faster and more precise for travellers across the country. The proposed modernisation will introduce artificial intelligence (AI), real-time location tracking, and automated dispatch systems while retaining human oversight for critical decisions.

AI, Real-Time Location And Smarter Dispatch

Under the next-generation 1033 initiative, the helpline will integrate voice AI capable of understanding and responding in multiple Indian languages. This is expected to reduce language barriers and help callers report incidents more easily, especially in high-stress situations such as accidents or breakdowns.

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A key component of the upgrade is real-time location capture. Instead of relying solely on verbal descriptions, the system will automatically identify the caller's precise position on the national highway network. This location data will then feed into an intelligent dispatch platform designed to send the nearest available ambulance, crane, tow truck, or route patrol vehicle to the incident spot.

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NHAI says the revamped platform will also broadcast proactive incident alerts to highway users, warning them about accidents, obstructions, or hazardous conditions ahead. Human operators will continue to handle complex, high-priority emergencies where judgement and coordination are crucial, ensuring that technology supports rather than replaces human decision-making.

Existing Reach And Call Volume

Launched in 2018, the 1033 helpline operates 24x7 and covers more than 1.46 lakh kilometres of national highways. It currently handles around 15,000 calls per day, assisting with medical emergencies, vehicle breakdowns, dispatch of ambulances and patrol vehicles, as well as resolving FASTag and toll-plaza grievances. The service is accessible via voice calls, SMS, WhatsApp, a mobile app, web portals, and email, with multilingual support.

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National highways account for over 36 per cent of road fatalities in India despite forming only about 2.3% of the total road network, making rapid emergency response a critical safety priority. The upgraded helpline is intended to cut response times and improve coordination between call centres, highway patrol teams and emergency service providers.

Expression Of Interest For Implementation

To execute the project, NHAI-promoted Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the design, development, deployment, operation and maintenance of the next-generation 1033 platform. The EOI, issued on September 10, 2026, invites bids from technology firms, logistics and quick-commerce players, emergency-response providers and companies with expertise in Voice AI, Indian-language speech recognition and computer-aided dispatch systems.