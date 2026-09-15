Chinese SUV Turned Into Range Rover And The Result Is Surprisingly Convincing - See Pictures

It takes a lot to stand out on social media these days, but one Chinese electric SUV has managed to do just that. Images of a heavily modified Xpeng GX have been circulating online after its owner transformed the EV into something that looks strikingly similar to a Range Rover. With bronze exterior accents, redesigned trim pieces and even Range Rover badging-inspired details, the makeover blurs the line between imitation and inspiration.

The resemblance is especially notable because the Xpeng GX had already drawn comparisons with the British luxury SUV. However, this particular example takes things a step further, with modifications that make it difficult to tell the two apart at first glance.

Xpeng GX Turned Into Range Rover

The modified Xpeng GX features several styling elements inspired by the latest Range Rover, including bronze-finished exterior trim, distinctive accents on the doors, bespoke wheels, and roof detailing. The transformation goes beyond the exterior, with Range Rover-inspired branding and design touches carried into the cabin as well. Together, these changes make the electric SUV's resemblance to the British luxury off-roader more pronounced than ever.

Xpeng GX Turned Into Range Rover

What Is Xpeng GX: Key Highlights

The XPeng GX is the brand's flagship six-seat luxury SUV, offered in both all-electric and range-extender forms. The EREV version combines a 1.5-litre petrol generator with dual electric motors producing 496 hp, delivering up to 430 km of electric-only range and a claimed total range of 1,585 km. The fully electric variants offer outputs of up to 577 hp and a driving range of as much as 750 km (CLTC), while features such as dual-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering are aimed at improving ride comfort and handling.

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The Xpeng GX is a sizeable SUV, measuring slightly longer than the long-wheelbase Range Rover and featuring a low drag coefficient of 0.255 Cd. Inside, it offers a six-seat 2+2+2 layout, with luggage capacity ranging from 673 litres to 1,748 litres when the third-row seats are folded. The model has also gained traction in its home market, with XPeng delivering over 21,000 units in China between May and August 2026.

The Xpeng GX is priced between 279,800 yuan and 359,800 yuan (Rs 40 lakh and Rs 51.4 lakh) in China, making it significantly more affordable than the Range Rover, which starts at 1.41 million yuan (Rs 2 crore) in the Chinese market.

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