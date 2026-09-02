Range Rover Electric Launched, Bookings Open In India: 5 Things That Standout

Range Rover has unveiled its first-ever fully electric SUV, marking a significant milestone in the brand's electrification strategy. The Range Rover Electric combines the model's signature luxury and design with an all-electric powertrain, while bookings have now opened in India. Buyers can place orders for the standard-wheelbase Autobiography and First Edition variants, as well as the long-wheelbase SV, SV Ultra and SV Black models.

Range Rover Electric: Range, Battery and Motor Output

The Range Rover Electric is equipped with a 118.5 kWh usable lithium-ion battery pack featuring 344 prismatic cells and an 800V electrical architecture. The SUV uses twin permanent magnet electric motors producing a combined 542 hp and 850 Nm of torque. Land Rover claims the electric Range Rover will offer an WLTP range of 600 kilometres on a full charge.

Range Rover Electric: Charging Time

Range Rover Electric will support rapid DC charging of up to 350kW. Using compatible fast chargers, the Range Rover Electric can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes. The company also claims that a 10-minute charging session can add up to 125 miles (EPA-estimated) of driving range when charging at the vehicle's peak rate.

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What's Different In Range Rover Electric: 5 Standout Things

Land Rover says the Range Rover Electric features a new traction management system capable of responding in as little as 50 milliseconds, significantly faster than a comparable combustion-engine vehicle.

The system is designed to optimise grip across varying terrains while retaining the SUV's off-road capability. The electric Range Rover will also be able to wade through water up to 35 inches deep, matching the brand's traditional all-terrain credentials.

The Range Rover Electric will feature a single-pedal driving mode, allowing drivers to accelerate and slow the vehicle using only the throttle pedal while also helping with energy recuperation.

Land Rover says the system enables the SUV to climb gradients of up to 45 degrees. The electric model also benefits from a lower centre of gravity, while its twin-chamber air suspension is designed to improve ride comfort and handling.

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Land Rover says the Range Rover Electric has undergone one of the most extensive development programmes in the model's history. The SUV has covered a cumulative distance equivalent to circling the globe 38 times during physical testing, while engineers also completed more than 250,000 hours of virtual validation, the highest for any Range Rover to date.

Range Rover Electric: Price, India Launch

The Range Rover Electric will be brought to India as a full import, with pre-launch bookings now open ahead of its price announcement. Positioned at the top end of the luxury EV segment, the electric SUV is expected to rival the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology when it arrives in the Indian market. The electric SUV is priced from £154,070 (OTR) in the UK and it will be manufactured at JLR's Solihull facility.