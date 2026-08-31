Porsche Cayenne EV Arrives In India On September 30: Highlights Of The Luxury Electric SUV

Porsche India is preparing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Cayenne Electric, which will become the brand's third EV offering in the country after the Taycan and Macan Electric. With ex-showroom prices already listed at Rs 1.77 crore for the standard variant and Rs 2.27 crore for the Turbo Electric, the luxury e-SUV is set to arrive as Porsche's flagship electric model in India. Once launched, the Cayenne Electric will take on premium rivals such as the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and Lotus Eletre, further strengthening Porsche's presence in the growing luxury EV segment.

Porsche Cayenne Electric: Powertrain

The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be offered with a 113 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup across the range. The standard variant produces 408 hp and 835 Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.8 seconds and offering a claimed range of up to 642 km.

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The more powerful Cayenne Turbo Electric develops 1,156 hp and 1,150 Nm, cuts the 0-100 kmph time to just 2.5 seconds, and has a claimed range of 623 km. Both versions come standard with adaptive air suspension, while rear-axle steering is available as an option. Porsche says the SUV can recuperate up to 600 kW of energy through regenerative braking, with the electric motors handling up to 97 per cent of braking duties. The Cayenne Electric also marks a first for the brand by offering an optional 11 kW wireless charging system.

Porsche Cayenne Electric: Design Story

The Porsche Cayenne Electric retains the familiar silhouette of the combustion-powered Cayenne but introduces several EV-specific design elements. Up front, the traditional grille has been replaced by a cleaner fascia, complemented by slim HD Matrix LED headlights, active aerodynamic vents, and redesigned air intakes that help cool the battery and electrical systems.

The SUV features gloss-black body cladding, distinctive lighting signatures, and alloy wheels ranging from 20 to 22 inches. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar with illuminated Porsche lettering spans the tailgate, while the Turbo Electric adds active aerodynamic elements and a body-coloured skid plate. Measuring 4,985 mm in length with a 3,023 mm wheelbase, the Cayenne Electric is slightly larger than its ICE counterpart and benefits from a drag coefficient of just 0.25. Practicality is enhanced by a 90-litre front trunk and a 781-litre rear boot, which expands to 1,588 litres with the rear seats folded.

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Porsche Cayenne Electric: Features

The Porsche Cayenne Electric features a tech-focused cabin headlined by a curved digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, with an optional 14.9-inch passenger display and augmented reality head-up display.

The SUV also supports third-party apps through the Porsche App Centre and includes an AI-powered voice assistant for navigation and vehicle functions. Other highlights include electrically adjustable front seats, four-zone climate control, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system, with a 20-speaker Harman Kardon setup available as an upgrade. Porsche's Digital Key functionality also allows owners to lock, unlock and start the vehicle using compatible smartphones and smartwatches.