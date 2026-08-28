Ducati Panigale V2 S Review: The Perfect Balance Of Performance, Emotion And Usability?

There are motorcycles you buy because they make sense. Then there are motorcycles you buy because every time you look at them, you want to ride them. The Ducati Panigale V2 S belongs firmly in the second category.

In fact, calling it practical would be missing the point. This is a motorcycle designed to deliver an experience the drama, styling and character of a Ducati superbike, but without going all the way to the ferocious performance of the V4.

And for 2025, Ducati has made a rather radical move with the Panigale V2. Instead of simply evolving the previous motorcycle, it has essentially started again. The biggest change is underneath that gorgeous bodywork.

A completely new engine

Gone is the old Superquadro V2. In its place is an all-new 890cc V-Twin with variable valve timing, producing 120 hp and 93.3 Nm of torque. On paper, that 120 hp figure immediately raises a question: isn't that significantly less than the previous-generation Panigale V2?

Yes. But this motorcycle isn't really about chasing the biggest number anymore. The new engine is about making the performance more usable. Power delivery is smoother and the torque arrives in a way that makes the motorcycle easier to exploit on the road. And that matters in India.

On a road where traffic, inconsistent surfaces and speed restrictions are part of everyday riding, having an engine that allows you to enjoy more of its performance without constantly fighting to keep the motorcycle under control is a genuine advantage.

The biggest transformation is the weight

One of the standout numbers here is the 179 kg wet weight. That weight saving fundamentally changes the character of the motorcycle. The Panigale V2 S feels much more approachable when you are moving it around, changing direction and working through corners.

This is where the new V2 starts making a lot of sense. You don't necessarily need 150-plus horsepower to have fun. If the motorcycle is lighter, more responsive and easier to use, you can enjoy its capabilities more often. And that's arguably the biggest strength of this Panigale.

What's good about the Panigale V2 S?

The first thing is the engine character. The new 890cc V-Twin doesn't have the manic personality of the old Superquadro, but it has a smoother and more accessible character. That makes the motorcycle less intimidating and, importantly, more usable.

Then there is the weight reduction. At 179 kg wet, this is a motorcycle that feels substantially more manageable than the sort of heavyweight superbike you might expect it to be.

The electronics package is another major positive. The Panigale V2 gets four riding modes, allowing the motorcycle's character to be adapted to different riding situations.

Then there is the bi-directional quickshifter, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It adds another layer of engagement to the riding experience and suits the motorcycle's sporty character.

But perhaps the biggest positive is that Ducati hasn't sacrificed the emotional side of the Panigale. It still looks every bit the exotic Italian sports bike. And that matters. Because nobody buys a Panigale V2 S simply to get from point A to point B.

What could have been better?

The obvious criticism is the drop in peak power compared with the outgoing motorcycle. The previous-generation V2 produced 155 hp, while the new motorcycle makes 120 hp. For riders who love the old Superquadro's explosive top-end character, this will be a significant change.

There will also be enthusiasts who look at the specification sheet and ask why they should spend serious money on a Panigale that produces considerably less power.

And that is where the V4 enters the conversation. If your primary objective is outright performance, maximum acceleration and bragging rights at the next motorcycle meet, the V4 remains the more obvious choice.

The new Panigale V2 S is taking a different route. It is trying to make the experience more accessible rather than simply making the numbers bigger. And whether that is an improvement depends entirely on what you want from your motorcycle.

Who should buy the Panigale V2 S?

Definitely not someone looking for their first serious motorcycle. Despite the lower power figure, this is still a 120 hp motorcycle weighing just 179 kg wet. That is more than enough performance to get you into trouble very quickly.

The Panigale V2 S is better suited to an experienced rider who has already built up the skills required to manage a high-performance sports bike. More importantly, it is for someone who values connection over specification-sheet bragging rights.

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Someone who wants the drama of owning a Ducati. Someone who wants to ride on weekends, attack a few corners, perhaps spend some time on a track, and still have a motorcycle that doesn't feel unnecessarily intimidating every time they twist the throttle.

The verdict

The new Ducati Panigale V2 S is interesting because Ducati has resisted the industry's obsession with bigger numbers. It has less power than its predecessor. But it is also lighter, more approachable and designed around a more usable interpretation of performance.

And that makes the V2 S a rather compelling proposition. It isn't the fastest Ducati. It isn't the most powerful. And it certainly isn't the most practical motorcycle you could buy. But that's not why you buy a Panigale.

You buy it because you want to feel something every time you start the engine, every time you lean into a corner and every time you walk away after parking it and turn around for one last look.

The Panigale V2 S makes a strong argument that 120 hp and 179 kg can sometimes deliver more smiles than 155 hp ever could.

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And in a world where performance motorcycles keep chasing bigger numbers, that might just be the most interesting thing about the new Panigale V2 S.