2026 Ducati Monster V2 Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With 890cc V-Twin

Ducati has launched the Monster V2 and Monster+ in India. Starting at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest generation commands only a slight premium over its predecessor, yet delivers a thoroughly re-engineered engine, lighter chassis, and sharper design. What all is new here? Find out in the read.

Ducati Monster V2: 890cc V-Twin Powertrain

At the heart of this refresh is Ducati's brand-new 890cc V-twin engine, shared with the Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, and Streetfighter V2. Despite downsizing from the earlier 937cc unit, performance remains uncompromised. The motor delivers 111 Hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

Thanks to Intake Variable Timing (IVT), the engine offers a broad spread of usable torque, with 80 per cent of it available between 4,000 and 9,000rpm. This ensures effortless acceleration across the rev range, making the new V-twin not just powerful but also more versatile and rider-friendly

Ducati Monster V2: New Monocoque Chassis

Ducati has trimmed 5kg off the Monster V2 by adopting a new aluminium monocoque chassis, instantly making the bike feel more agile and responsive. The muscular fuel tank continues to echo the Monster's iconic silhouette.

Rider accessibility has also been enhanced with the standard seat height now sitting at 815 mm, with optional accessory seats lowering it to 795 mm or even 775 mm, ensuring a wider range of riders can comfortably swing a leg over. Suspension duties are managed by a Showa 43 mm USD fork up front and a rear monoshock, both tuned to strike the perfect balance between everyday comfort and sporty precision.

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Ducati Monster V2: Design Update

Ducati has introduced the Monster V2 in two guises - the standard Monster and the Monster+. While both share the same mechanical foundation, the distinction lies in their styling. The Monster+ adds subtle yet purposeful touches like a headlight cowl and passenger seat cover, lending it a sharper, more aggressive stance.

Buyers can choose from three striking colour options - Ducati Red, Iceberg White, and Sport Livery - with prices ranging between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 14.45 lakh depending on variant and shade. This dual-variant strategy ensures that riders get the same performance DNA, but with the freedom to pick a design that best reflects their personality.

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Ducati Monster V2: Tech On Board

Ducati has armed the Monster V2 with a cutting-edge suite of rider technologies, from ride and power modes to traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and cornering ABS, it offers an extensive safety net.

At the cockpit, a crisp 5-inch TFT display serves as the command centre, complemented by full LED lighting, a bi-directional quickshifter, and dynamic self-cancelling indicators that add both convenience and sophistication.

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For those who want even more, Ducati offers factory-fit accessories such as TPMS, cruise control, heated grips, and turn-by-turn navigation - transforming the Monster V2 into a machine that blends raw performance with modern practicality.

Ducati Protect Maintenance Contracts

Ducati has ensured that the Monster V2 isn't just thrilling to ride, but also effortless to own. The brand has stretched valve clearance intervals to an impressive 45,000km, while routine servicing is required only once a year or every 15,000km - a clear nod to practicality for everyday riders. Backing this is a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, offering peace of mind no matter how far the journey takes you. For those seeking added convenience, Ducati's Protect periodic maintenance contracts provide structured care packages, making ownership as seamless as the ride itself.