BMW X1 LWB Bookings Open Ahead Of Aug 21 Launch: Here's What To Expect

BMW India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) at 1500 Hrs today, 10 August 2026. The car will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and can be booked across the authorized BMW dealer network. Customers can also register their interest on the BMW India website. The new BMW X1 LWB will be launched in India on 21 August 2026.

Larger Dimensions

The BMW X1 LWB measures 4,616 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and 1,641 mm in height. Its wheelbase stands at 2,802 mm, making it 116 mm longer overall and 110 mm longer between the wheels than the standard X1. It is also 11 mm taller.

The styling remains largely unchanged, with sleek LED headlamps and tail-lamps, a large kidney grille and a low-slung crossover profile. The China-spec model uses 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch wheels available as an option. However, BMW could offer smaller 18-inch wheels in India, similar to those used on the standard X1 and iX1 LWB, to prioritise ride comfort on local roads.

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More Rear-Seat Space

The biggest advantage of the X1 LWB is expected to be its improved rear-seat experience. The cabin layout is broadly similar to the standard SUV, but the longer wheelbase should free up significantly more legroom. The rear seats are also positioned 27mm higher, while the headrest cushions are 37mm wider.

Boot capacity rises to 540 litres, compared with 476 litres in the standard X1. That additional space should make the LWB version more practical for families who regularly travel with luggage.

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Features

Expected equipment includes a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless charging, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a powered tailgate, digital key functionality, a Harman Kardon sound system, connected-car technology and automatic parking assistance.

Powertrain

The China-spec X1 LWB uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204hp and 300Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and is available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive forms. BMW has not yet confirmed the exact powertrain for India, so the final specifications may differ.

Expected Pricing

The standard BMW X1 currently costs between Rs 50.9 lakh and Rs 52.9 lakh, ex-showroom, in India. The X1 LWB is expected to command a premium, particularly if BMW brings the more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine. The prices and variant details should be confirmed at the launch.