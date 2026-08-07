Ducati Monster V2 India Launch Set For August 10

Ducati is set to launch the Monster V2 in India on August 10, just weeks after filing a design patent for the updated naked motorcycle. The new model replaces the current Monster's 937cc V-twin with a smaller 890cc V2 engine, while bringing changes to the chassis, styling and overall weight.

New Engine And Performance

The 890cc V2 engine is shared with the Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada V2. In the Monster, it produces 111 hp and 91.1 Nm, which means power remains similar to the outgoing model, while torque is down by around 2 Nm from the previous 93 Nm. Peak power is now available at 9,000rpm, earlier than before, although peak torque arrives later at 7,250rpm.

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The engine uses variable intake valve timing and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. A bidirectional quickshifter is expected to be part of the package, allowing faster upshifts and downshifts. Ducati has also moved away from Desmodromic valve actuation, a change that allows longer valve-clearance inspection intervals.

Lighter Chassis

One of the key changes is the switch to a monocoque chassis, replacing the outgoing model's aluminium frame. The Monster V2 also adopts a double-sided swingarm inspired by the latest Panigale V4. Together with the lighter engine and revised chassis components, these changes reduce the motorcycle's weight by around 4kg. The new Monster is expected to weigh 175kg, as specified without fuel, while continuing with a 14-litre fuel tank.

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Updated Design

Ducati appears to have responded to feedback about the previous Monster's softer visual identity. The new model brings back a more pronounced fuel tank with sculpted contours that recall earlier versions of the nameplate. The headlamp gets a revised LED daytime running light signature, while the rear section is slimmer and paired with twin rounded exhaust silencers.

The changes give the bike a stronger street presence without abandoning the compact proportions that have always defined the Monster.

Price And Rivals

The current Ducati Monster is priced at Rs 13.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati has not yet revealed the Monster V2's price, but the updated motorcycle is expected to cost more than the outgoing version. The new Monster V2 will compete with performance nakeds such as the Triumph Street Triple RS.