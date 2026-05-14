Scary 'Monster Wolf' Robots In High Demand In Japan Amid Record Bear Attacks

To combat an increasing bear population and record-high encounters, Japanese officials are deploying an ingenious solution: the 'Monster Wolf' robot. Developed by Hokkaido-based Ohta Seiki, the 'Monster Wolf' is a solar-powered robot scarecrow that looks more like a werewolf. Using motion sensors, flashing red LED lights, and over 50 threatening sounds, ranging from howling to machinery noises, the device has become a crucial tool for farmers and landowners to defend against the bears.

The company has already received around 50 orders for the animatronic scarecrow, which is more than they usually receive in an entire year. The majority of the customers are farmers, operators of golf courses and people working in rural areas.

"Since it operates using solar power and battery charging, it can be used immediately after installation. It requires virtually no maintenance, and the upkeep costs are almost zero," the company website reads.

"You can easily and quickly start taking measures to prevent damage from wild animals! It's already been about seven years since Monster Wolf was released. Many users have experienced its effectiveness and continue to use it."

Apart from the 'Monster Wolf' unit, the buyers are also required to purchase a battery, solar panel, sensors and other installation materials, as well as bear the installation labour costs and standard transportation fees.

"We make them by hand. We cannot make them fast enough now. We are asking our customers to wait two to three months," company president Yuji Ohta was quoted as saying by CBS News.

"Awareness of bear safety and measures against wildlife damage (on farm products) improved. There was also a growing recognition that our product is effective in dealing with bears," Ohta added.

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Bear Menace In Japan

In 2025, Japan faced an unprecedented surge in bear activity, registering a record 13 fatalities, more than double the previous high. According to official Environment Ministry data, over 200 people were injured as sightings topped 50,000 nationwide, twice the record set just two years prior.

Last week, the Japanese authorities confirmed the first fatal bear attack of the year after the body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered on April 21 in Iwate prefecture. The apex predator is often spotted walking on golf courses, roaming near schools and causing panic in supermarkets and hot spring resorts almost on a daily basis.