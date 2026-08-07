Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition Launched In India At Rs 19.20 Lakh

Volkswagen has launched the Virtus Anniversary Edition in India at Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced around four years after the sedan's India debut, the special edition is based on the top-spec GT Plus Sport trim and adds a few extra features without increasing the price of the version on which it is based.

Design

The Virtus Anniversary Edition is finished in an exclusive Avocado Pearl exterior colour. It is paired with a contrasting black roof, black alloy wheels, red brake callipers and a black boot-lip spoiler. These elements are also seen on the GT Plus Sport, but the new paint shade gives the limited-run sedan a more distinct appearance.

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The design package further includes gloss-black trim on the front bumper, darkened headlamp and tail-lamp housings and an all-black cabin with gloss-black dashboard inserts. The edition will be available in limited numbers, with reports indicating that production is capped at 150 units.

Cabin, Features

Volkswagen has added several official accessories to the Anniversary Edition. These include puddle lamps, front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera system. The rest of the equipment is carried over from the GT Plus Sport trim.

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The cabin gets leatherette upholstery, red ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a powered sunroof, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control, an eight-speaker audio system and paddle shifters. The car also comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist and ABS with EBD.

Engine And Performance

Power comes from Volkswagen's 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which produces 150hp and 250Nm. It is paired exclusively with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Volkswagen claims a fuel efficiency figure of 19.62kpl for this engine and transmission combination.

The standard Virtus is also available with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 115hp and 178Nm. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, but it is not offered with the Anniversary Edition.