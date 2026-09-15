BMW i5 LWB Review: Is This India's Ultimate Luxury Electric Sedan?

There is something very interesting happening with luxury cars in India. The electric car is no longer being sold purely on the promise of zero emissions or instant acceleration. At the top end of the market, it has to do something more. It has to deliver luxury, comfort, technology, road presence and, importantly, the sense that you have arrived.

The BMW i5 Long Wheelbase understands that brief rather well. This is the first-ever BMW i5 LWB, and it takes the familiar 5 Series formula and stretches it into a car that puts a much bigger emphasis on rear-seat comfort. At 5,175 mm long and with a 3,105 mm wheelbase, this is a substantial sedan. BMW says it is the longest-wheelbase car in its segment.

BMW i5 LWB Review

And yes, you notice that size. Looks like a 5 Series, but with an electric twist. BMW hasn't gone down the conventional route of making its electric sedan look radically different. The i5 LWB retains the proportions and visual identity of the 5 Series, but adds some distinctive touches.

ALSO READ - 2026 Honda City Review: The Sedan That Refuses To Fade Away

There is the illuminated kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and a long, flowing silhouette. The black Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof adds to the premium feel, while the redesigned Hofmeister kink gives the side profile some much-needed visual character.

BMW i5 LWB Review

It is a big car, but it doesn't look cumbersome. In fact, the long bonnet and sloping rear give it the sort of presence you would expect from a flagship luxury sedan.

BMW i5 LWB: The rear seat is the real star

But let's be honest - the biggest reason for buying the i5 LWB isn't going to be the illuminated grille. It is the rear seat.

BMW i5 LWB Review

The extended wheelbase creates a genuinely lounge-like environment at the back. BMW has equipped the car with sculpted rear comfort seats, headrest cushions, a 31-degree torso angle, four-zone climate control and a Travel and Comfort system with a universal tablet holder. There is also a wireless charging tray in the rear centre armrest.

ALSO READ - BMW X6 M60i Review: Rebel SUV Returns, Still Unlike Anything Else - Watch Video

Then you add the panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting and the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, and the message is pretty clear: this is a BMW designed to make the journey as important as the destination. The Bowers & Wilkins system itself gets 17 speakers and a 655-watt amplifier, with illuminated speaker badges adding another layer of theatre.

BMW i5 LWB Review

BMW i5 LWB: A tech-heavy cabin

Up front, the i5 LWB gets BMW's familiar digital treatment, with the widescreen Curved Display, Interaction Bar, crystal glass elements and neatly integrated air-conditioning vents.

ALSO READ - Honda ZR-V e:HEV Review: The Hybrid SUV That Prioritises Engineering Over Gimmicks

The cabin feels suitably modern without losing the premium character expected from a 5 Series. Technology extends beyond the screens. The car gets Driving Assistant Plus with Active Cruise Control and Stop & Go, along with lane-change warning, front and rear collision warnings and cross-traffic warning. Parking Assistant Professional adds a 3D surround view, obstacle detection, autonomous manoeuvring and remote-control parking. Basically, there is plenty here to keep both the driver and passengers entertained.

BMW i5 LWB Review

BMW i5 LWB: 669 km range sounds reassuring

Now let's get to the part that matters with any luxury EV: the battery and range. The i5 LWB uses BMW's fifth-generation BEV technology and gets an 81.6 kWh battery. BMW claims a MIDC range of up to 669 km. The electric motor produces 200 kW, or 268 hp, and 410 Nm of torque. The claimed 0-100 kmph time is 6.7 seconds.

ALSO READ - BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Review: More Space, More Comfort And Perhaps The Most Practical BMW Yet

Charging is equally important. The i5 LWB supports 160 kW DC fast charging, with BMW quoting around 33 minutes for a 10-80 percent charge. An 11 kW AC wallbox takes approximately eight hours for a full charge. Of course, real-world range will depend on how and where you drive, but on paper, the i5 LWB has the numbers required to make long-distance electric motoring feel considerably less stressful.

BMW i5 LWB Review

BMW i5 LWB: Made for Indian roads

BMW has also made specific changes for India. The i5 LWB gets rear-axle air suspension, which is designed to maintain the vehicle's ride height and comfort even when the cabin is fully occupied or carrying luggage. The Indian-spec car also gets 18 mm more ground clearance than the global model.

ALSO READ - Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Review: Smarter; But Has Maruti Done Enough?

That is an important adaptation for our roads, especially when you combine it with the car's substantial dimensions. But those dimensions do come with a price.

BMW i5 LWB Review

BMW i5 LWB: Not perfect from behind the wheel

The i5 LWB is a big sedan, and the long wheelbase that makes the rear seat so good also affects manoeuvrability, in tighter spots in India. Visibility from the driver's seat could be better, while the sheer size of the car takes some getting used to. The wide turning radius is another compromise. In tight parking spaces or narrow roads, you will need to plan your moves rather than simply point and go.

ALSO READ - Volvo EX90 Review: A New Chapter For Volvo, But Is It the Right One?

I also would have liked better under-thigh support for the driver. It isn't a deal-breaker, but for a car that otherwise puts such a strong emphasis on long-distance comfort, it feels like an area BMW could have addressed better.

BMW i5 LWB Review

BMW i5 LWB: Verdict

The BMW i5 LWB is an interesting proposition because it doesn't try to reinvent what a luxury sedan should be just because it is electric. Instead, it takes the traditional strengths of the 5 Series - presence, comfort, technology and driving ability - and adds an electric powertrain and a much stronger focus on rear-seat luxury. The claimed 669 km MIDC range, 268 hp electric motor, rear-axle air suspension, India-specific ground-clearance increase and extensive rear-seat equipment make it a compelling package.

BMW i5 LWB Review

But this isn't the car for someone looking for a compact, easy-to-place EV. It is long, wide and substantial. And that is precisely the point. The BMW i5 LWB is for the buyer who wants an electric luxury sedan that can be driven enthusiastically when the mood strikes, but is equally happy turning the rear seat into a first-class lounge. For NDTV AutoMate, this is one electric BMW that proves going electric doesn't mean giving up on the luxury-car experience.