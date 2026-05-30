2026 Honda City Review: The Sedan That Refuses To Fade Away

Can a sedan still turn heads in 2026? That's not an easy question to answer when SUVs occupy almost every corner of the market. Yet every time Honda updates the City, people still stop and take notice. Maybe it's because of the badge. Maybe it's because the City has spent more than two decades building a reputation that few cars in India can match.

The latest update doesn't arrive with grand promises of reinventing the wheel. Instead, Honda has taken a more measured approach. The City looks fresher, gets a handful of new features and continues to offer buyers the choice between a conventional petrol powertrain and the strong hybrid e:HEV. On paper, the changes may appear modest. The real question is whether they are enough to keep one of India's most recognised sedans relevant in a world that seems obsessed with high-riding alternatives.

Design and Features

Honda has never been a company that believes in dramatic redesigns, and the 2026 City follows that philosophy. Park it next to the outgoing model and you'll immediately recognise the familiar silhouette. That's not necessarily a criticism. The City has always been one of the cleaner-looking sedans in its class, and Honda has wisely chosen to refine rather than reinvent.

The front end is where most of the attention has gone. The updated LED lighting signature looks sharper than before and the connected light bar running across the grille adds a contemporary touch. Combined with the revised bumper, the sedan now appears slightly wider and more purposeful without trying too hard.

From the side, very little has changed. The long wheelbase and balanced proportions continue to give the City an elegant stance, something that a rival often sacrifice in pursuit of aggressive styling. The new dual-tone alloy wheels inject a bit of freshness, although they stop short of being flashy.

The rear has also received a mild refresh. The new Z-shaped LED tail lamps and tweaked bumper design bring a touch more sophistication to the overall look. It's the sort of update that existing City owners will appreciate because it modernises the car without altering its identity.

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Inside, things feel familiar, which is both a strength and a weakness. The cabin remains spacious, airy and straightforward to use. Honda has introduced a larger floating touchscreen on higher variants, and while the system is responsive, I found myself wishing it sat a little more upright for easier visibility.

The textured dashboard finish and ambient lighting help lift the cabin ambience, making it feel slightly richer than before. Rear-seat comfort, meanwhile, continues to be one of the City's biggest advantages. There is ample legroom, good under-thigh support and enough space to stretch out during longer journeys.

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Not everything is perfect, though. The rear headrests remain fixed and still don't offer adjustment. Similarly, the front seats continue with manual adjustment when some buyers may have expected powered functionality with this update. Ventilated front seats are now available.

The addition of USB-C charging ports and a 360-degree camera further improves convenience. The camera is genuinely useful in crowded urban environments, although the image quality could have been sharper.

Performance and Driving Experience

Spend a few minutes behind the wheel and the City quickly reminds you why it has managed to stay relevant for so long.

There's no artificial sense of sportiness here, no exaggerated exhaust note and no attempt to make the car feel something it isn't. Instead, the City focuses on refinement, and that's exactly where it shines.

The engine delivers its performance in a smooth and linear manner. Whether crawling through traffic or settling into a highway cruise, it feels relaxed and composed. Most buyers will find the performance more than adequate for daily driving, and the power delivery never feels abrupt or difficult to manage.

The suspension setup deserves mention as well. It absorbs broken patches and uneven surfaces with confidence while maintaining stability at higher speeds. The City continues to deliver the sort of ride quality that encourages long-distance travel rather than merely tolerating it.

What stood out most during the drive wasn't outright performance but the overall sense of ease. Everything works as expected. The steering feels predictable, the brakes inspire confidence and the car consistently feels settled. It's a quality that's difficult to quantify on a specification sheet but becomes evident once you're behind the wheel.

Verdict

The 2026 Honda City isn't trying to win attention through radical styling or headline-grabbing features. Instead, it builds on a formula that has served Honda well for years.

The updates are meaningful rather than dramatic. The styling looks fresher, the cabin gets useful technology additions and the overall package feels slightly more premium than before. At the same time, a few omissions remain, including fixed rear headrests and the absence of powered front seats.

Pricing starts at ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), unchanged from the outgoing model, while the hybrid range now stretches to around ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom), roughly ₹1 lakh higher than before.

In many ways, the new City feels like a quiet reminder that not every car needs to follow the SUV trend. It still delivers comfort, refinement and practicality in a package that remains easy to recommend. It may no longer be the obvious choice for every buyer walking into a showroom, but it continues to be one of the most convincing sedans you can buy today.